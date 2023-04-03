LUNTZ SPEECH: Frank Luntz, a national political analyst and commentator, and New York Times best-selling author, will present “What Americans Really Want...Really” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Raw Deal, 603 S. Broadway St., Menomonie.
A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation.
The event is free and open to the public.
UW-Stout’s social science department invited Luntz as part of a $50,000 grant from UW-Madison’s Tommy G. Thompson Center for Public Leadership. Luntz will also meet with applied social science majors, English and philosophy, and Honors College students on campus prior to his presentation. The event is part of the department’s Public Policy Speaker Series.
For the past 30 years, Luntz has served as a consultant and commentator in 13 countries and conducted research for 50 Fortune 500 companies. He has worked with all major U.S. television networks and cable channels as a contributor and political analyst, known for his focus groups and accurate predictions of national elections. He has been a frequent guest on political talk shows.
Luntz received a Crystal Ball award from the Washington Post.
Luntz has a doctorate in politics from Oxford University and has taught at Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, George Washington University, University of Southern California and New York University.
• • •
WELLNESS FAIR: UW-River Falls Student Health and Counseling Services will host its annual Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center.
This is a free event for all community members and UW-River Falls students, staff and faculty.
Presentations by organizations from River Falls and surrounding areas will include a number of topics ranging from fitness to safety procedures and other health-related topics.
Food, door prizes and massages will also be part of the event.
For more information, contact Greta Odegaard at shcsinterns@uwrf.edu or 715-425-3884.
• • •
SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS: Three upcoming events organized in part by the UW-River Falls Student Health and Counseling Services Office are designed to raise awareness about sexual assaults and provide support for victims as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.
The first event, Take Back the Night, is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Glen Park Pavilion, 630 Glen Park Road, River Falls. This sexual assault survivor-centered event aims to promote awareness and provide healing for victims. It is put on in conjunction with Hudson-based St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team and Turningpoint, an organization that supports victims of sexual and domestic violence. Food, activities and local resources are provided.
On Wednesday, April 19, sexual assault survivor and activist Abby Honold of Minnesota will speak about her work to address sexual assaults, including federal legislation to financially support trauma-informed training for law enforcement officers. The event is from 7 to 8 p.m. in Riverview Ballroom in the UW-River Falls University Center, 501 Wild Rose Ave., River Falls.
The third event, Denim Day, is intended to raise awareness about sexual assaults and is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in the University Center lobby. UW-River Falls students will staff a table to speak with passersby and offer resources available through Student Health and Counseling Services. For more information about Denim Day, visit denimday.org.
• • •
ICE AGE TRAIL: The Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Barron, Rusk and Chippewa counties showcases spectacular glacial landforms. The Ice Age Trail Alliance commissioned a research team from UW-Eau Claire to study the glacial geology of the region and produce materials to be published in a future interpretive guide.
Team members Kent Syverson, a professor of geology and environmental science at UW-Eau Claire, and students Makenzie Sedlacek and Jackson Avery White will share results of their research and explain the origin of the glacial landforms during this week’s “Thursdays at the U” at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
They will focus on features along the proposed “Dreamer Segment” of the Ice Age Trail in the Blue Hills, including the origin of the Blue Hills Felsenmeer.
Sedlacek, a sophomore from Eagan, Minn., and White, a senior from Burnsville, Minn., are geology majors with an environmental science emphasis. They have conducted research on this project since last summer.
Syverson has conducted glacial geology research with UW-Eau Claire students in Maine and Wisconsin. In addition to the Ice Age Trail project, other areas have included the Chippewa Moraine and Straight Lake State Park. He also mapped the glacial geology of Chippewa County for the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey. In 2012, Syverson received UW-Eau Claire’s Excellence in Teaching Award and in 2020, his book, “Adventures in Glacier Bay,” was published.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud, the series organizer, at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Carnegie Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A short business meeting will be followed by a presentation by Scott Norrick on the 1950 U.S. Census. In his research, Norrick analyzes entire enumeration districts in specific communities, including Eau Claire.
• • •
BOOK ROUNDTABLE: Campus and community members are invited to participate in a roundtable discussion at UW-River Falls on the book “The Education Myth, How Human Capital Trumped Social Democracy,” written by UW-Green Bay Professor Jon Shelton.
The roundtable discussion will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the Kinnickinnic Theater in the University Center.
Shelton studies the history of education, labor and politics in the United States. His new book questions the idea that education represents the best, if not the only, way for Americans to access economic opportunity.
The Contemporary Political Issues Roundtable Series is hosted by the politics, geography and international studies department at UW-River Falls.
For more information, send an email to pgis@uwrf.edu.
• • •
GIFT: The RCU Foundation made a $25,000 gift to the Tri-County Memorial Foundation in support of the construction of the new Gunderson Tri-County Hospital and Clinics in Whitehall.
The current hospital facility in Whitehall is more than 60 years old and the new Tri-County Hospital and Clinics will provide better access, improve patient experience and support modern health care delivery.
“Gunderson Tri-County Hospital and Clinics seek collaborative opportunities such as this to enhance and maintain patient care services, while actively supporting the well-being of the communities they serve,” said Kurt Johnson, chairman of the Tri-County Foundation Board.
“We appreciate that the Royal Credit Union Foundation joins our investment in rural health care with a gift to support our project which helps fulfill our mission, purpose and values,” he said.
“Health care is a vital need in our communities, especially now, and the Foundation is proud to support the Gunderson Tri-County Hospital and Clinics,” said John Sackett, president of the Royal Credit Union Foundation.
“The hospital and clinics will bring benefits to patients, staff and visitors for many years to come,” he said. “The Royal Credit Union Foundation Patient Waiting Entrance and Lobby will provide a welcoming first impression to all who visit this facility.”
Construction of the new hospital and clinics is under way and the new facility is scheduled to be open by the end of the year.
