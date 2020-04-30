SCHOLARSHIP: UW-Eau Claire senior Trevor Nelson of Hammond is a recipient of a 2020 Goldwater Scholarship, one of the most prestigious U.S. national scholarships awarded to students who show exceptional promise of becoming this nation’s next generation of natural sciences, mathematics and engineering research leaders.
Nelson is the ninth Blugold to be named a Goldwater Scholar over the past 13 years.
The scholarship includes an award of up to $7,500 a year to help cover a recipient’s college tuition, fees, room and board.
Contributing to Nelson’s selection for the Goldwater Scholarship was his experience doing faculty-student research as a UW-Eau Claire undergraduate.
He has worked on research with both Robert Lodge, assistant professor of geology, and Phillip Ihinger, professor and chairman of the geology department.
• • •
DONATION: Royal Credit Union is donating $40,000 to support area community foundations and nonprofit organizations.
Some of these organizations have developed special COVID-19 response funds.
The following community foundations will received a donation from RCU:
• Clark County Community Foundation.
• Community Foundation of Chippewa County.
• Community Foundation of Dunn County.
• Eau Claire Community Foundation.
• Edina Community Foundation.
• Rice Lake Community Health Foundation.
• St. Croix Valley Foundation (serving Hudson, New Richmond, Somerset, Stillwater, Minn., River Falls, Osceola and St. Croix Falls).
• St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation.
RCU is also providing COVID-19 response funds to the following organizations:
• 360 Communities, serving Apple Valley, Minn.
• Together Chippewa Valley, a coalition of nonprofit organizations in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.
• The Open Door, a mobile pantry serving Apple Valley, Minn.
• Youth Service Bureau in Stillwater, Minn.
“Our wish is that these funds will deliver an immediate, positive impact in the communities we serve,” RCU President Brandon Riechers said.
“Royal seeks to be, in the truest sense of the word, partners,” he said. “As we all continue to adapt and greet the new normal, let’s hold on to the hope that we will emerge stronger than ever, together.”
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Eight area students have been named recipients of a 2020 Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation College Scholarship.
Griffin Spindler, Devan Oliver, Maggie Schellhorn and Andrew Haselwander will each be awarded $5,000 annually for up to two years.
Kamryn King, Mallory Sterling, Mason Bauer and Chloe Hetzel will each be awarded $1,000 annually for up to two years.
The scholarships are available to employees or children within the Rooney companies including The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, Enrec Solutions and Rooney Properties.
The recipients qualified through a variety of factors including grade point average, field of study and an essay.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the names of the first group of winners in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Approximately 1,000 high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 160 corporations, company foundations, and other business organizations.
The winners include Ashley Amacher of Withee, a student at Owen-Withee High School. She received the National Merit Mead Witter Foundation Scholarship.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for Finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.