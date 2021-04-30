ESSAY WINNER: Olivia Piller, 18, of Spencer, won the SIFMA Foundation’s Fall 2020 InvestWrite competition, writing an essay on how challenges can create opportunities in the global economy and in life.
Competing in the high school division, Piller, a student at Loyal High School, was recognized as the Wisconsin winner after researching and composing a long-term financial plan.
SIFMA Foundation’s InvestWrite national essay competition bridges classroom learning in math, social studies, and language arts with the practical research and knowledge required for saving, investing and long-term planning.
The competition also serves as a culminating activity for “The Stock Market Game,” an in-person, remote learning and hybrid educational tool in which students invest and manage a hypothetical $100,000 online portfolio of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and cash.
The fall competition challenged students to write an essay about how they’ve adapted to change at some point in their lives, how a publicly traded company has adapted to change, and how that company’s stock could be combined with other stocks, bonds or mutual funds to create a successful long-term portfolio.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Elk Mound High School senior Ryu Yang and Colfax High School student Katie Riley as part of its Youth of the Month program.
Yang has enjoyed his classes in reading, math and physical education. He has also found track and field events as part of the physical education program to be especially enjoyable.
Yang works part time at a local restaurant. The work has brought him the opportunity to be a strategist, facilitator and listener as part of a work team.
After graduation, Yang plans to enter the world of work at an Eau Claire area packaging company.
Riley will graduate from Colfax High School with multiple advanced placement and college credits, and a perfect grade point average. During her time in school, she has been a member of the varsity dance team, and serves this year as captain.
Music has always been a central focus for Riley. She is a member of the school choir, band and jazz band, where her instruments are the piano, flute and electric bass. She will have a lead position in the high school musical this spring.
After graduation, Riley plans to attend the University of Minnesota to major in biomedical engineering.
The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually through the pandemic but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.
• • •
INITIATED: Three area residents have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at UW-Platteville, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are Jason Hanson of Augusta, Rebecca Kes of Cumberland and Raleigh Frankewicz of Thorp.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
WINNING ESSAY: The state Department of Financial Institutions and the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt awarded high school senior Katherine Zimmerman of Boyd with a $1,000 Edvest gift certificate for her winning Wisconsin Money Smart Essay Contest submission this spring.
Graduating seniors from across Wisconsin were encouraged to write essays about how they plan to finance their college education for a chance to win one of ten $1,000 Edvest gift certificates.
Members of the coalition reviewed and scored the 117 essay submissions based on criteria including research, identifying funding sources for college and explaining how to manage student loan debt.
“These students have shown us through their winning essay submissions that they have developed plans to pay for college and manage potential student loan debt,” Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said.
“We applaud these deserving students for all they have done, and we encourage them to continue building their financial literacy skills as they continue their education,” she said.
• • •
HISTORY DAY FINALIST: Andrew Johnson, a teacher at Wildlands Science Research School in Augusta, is a finalist for the National History Day Teacher of the Year Award.
Johnson was nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award in the junior division of the National History Day national contest.
Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one middle school teacher for this award, and Johnson is the junior division nominee from Wisconsin.
Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest.
All nominees will receive $500 as a result of their nominations.
The national winner will be announced on June 19.
From staff reports