TO THE MOON: Matthew Coel will present “To the Moon and Beyond” during this week’s UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Coel, an associate lecturer of physics and astronomy at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, will discuss NASA’s current goal to return humans to the surface of the moon.
Working with partners, internationally and in private industry, NASA is planning to establish a permanent presence on the moon as a first step to venturing further into the cosmos.
A continuing presence on the moon will put us within reach of the next major milestone of setting foot on Mars.
Coel received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Michigan Tech.
For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
MILITARY FRIENDLY SCHOOL: Northwood Technical College has earned the 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools award.
The college earned the Silver designation for the category of small community colleges.
This marks the seventh consecutive year that Northwood Technical College has been recognized as a Military Friendly School.
The college has campuses in Ashland, New Richmond, Rice Lake and Superior.
Evaluations and criteria for earning this award are based on public data and responses from a private survey taken by more than 1,800 schools.
• • •
INITIATED: Six area students have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at UW-River Falls, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are Alexsia Gillstrom of Baldwin, Kailey Brenner of Ellsworth, Lacy Quinton of Pepin, and Nicolas Herringer, Miranda Kieren and Aricka Ullius of River Falls.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
The society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States.