RECOGNITION: The Chippewa Falls school district recently recognized some of its staff for their dedicated service.
Following are the staff members who were recognized and their years of service:
5 years
Becca Bestul, Megan Burish, Katelynn Downey, Jacquelyn Dupey, Kelly Fixmer, Emily Flaker, Kali Glenna, Janet Goodman, Rachel Gordon, Erin Harsh, Kathleen Hartsough, Laura Henderson, Jamie Henslee, Colleen Kunsman, Brianna Lahodik, Jenne Larson, Sally Linzmeier, Diane Lorenz, Ryan Lowe, Kelsey Marano, Katherine Matthews, Caitlin Mehlberg, Kimberly Meller, Jason Nichols, Jessica Olson, Debbie Patzoldt, Mallory Prater, Abbey Rao, Amy Root, Whitney Ruf, Janet Seaholm, Sara Smith, Jared Steward, Michelle Thompson, Heidi Warren and Sara Wilson.
10 years
Emily Anderlik, Erin Anderson, Helissa Bell, Stacie Bielefeldt, Sara Carlson, Charlene Colvin, Ann De Bruyckere, Karen Drydyk, Jared Faherty, Emily Jensen, Randy Knowlton, Anita Kukuk, Alissa Manning-Telisak, Nikki Mast, Ashley Minaker, Pamela Parkhurst, Tara Peterson, Jason Proue, Brianna Reese, Becky Salonen, Kerrie Smithberg, Lynne Tilus and Teri Zurawski.
15 years
Lynn Bergerson, Peggy Crank, Wendy Exner, Felly Foster, Jeannine Geiger, Jeanette Geissler, Elizabeth Gilles, Morgan Hanson, Amanda Hoepner, Kris Kolinski, Jacey Lea, Jennifer Leduc, Amy Meinen, Michele Nuttelman, Mary Parker, Susan Parker, Barbara Parkhurst, Cara Schueller and Janelle Yeakey.
20 years
Jason Bobb, Christina Coulson, Angela Degidio, Beth Duffy, Karen Ericksen, Jodi Erickson, Nick Gagnon, Amy Grenko, Sharon Iverson, Susan Johnson, Jessica Joles, Caryl Kidd, Timothy Pomietlo and Lisa Zimmerman.
25 years
Roberta Burtness, Rene Hanley, Linda Hanson, Elizabeth Hasmuk, Brian Leuck, Daniel Loomis, Julie Mitchell, Paula Monpas and Lisa Spegal.
30 years
Heidi Culbertson, Echo Santos and Sandra Warwick.
35 years
Bob Hoover, Chuck Raykovich and Erin Ripienski.
• • •
MILITARY FRIENDLY: Chippewa Valley Technical College has been named a Military Friendly School for 2021-22.
The Military Friendly School designation is awarded to the top colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools in the country that are doing the most to embrace military students and ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.
The list serves as a resource for service members and military families seeking education and has played a significant role in advancing best practices in supporting military students on campuses across the country.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a survey completed by the school.
CVTC earned the designation in the large technical colleges category.
Institutions competed for the Military Friendly School title by completing a survey of more than 100 questions covering 10 categories including military support on campus, graduation and employment outcomes, and military spouse policies.
The list of institutions designated Military Friendly can be found at militaryfriendly.com.
• • •
EAGLE SCOUT: Alyxandria Lunemann of New Auburn, a member of Troop 124G in Eau Claire, has become an Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.
She is the daughter of Janis Dachel Lunemann and Brian Lunemann.
Lunemann is the third Eagle Scout in her family. Her older brothers, Forest and Colton Lunemann, became Eagle Scouts in 2012.
Lunemann is the first female Eagle Scout in Chippewa County, and the youngest in the Chippewa Valley Council at age 13.
She also received the most letters of recommendation for any Eagle Scout applicant in the history of the Chippewa Valley Council.
Lunemann’s Eagle project was for the Community Cats Rescue and Adoption Center in Rice Lake. She, along with the help of four fellow Scouts and family, created a safe environment for formerly stray and feral cats at the center.
The project totaled about 178 hours of work.
Lunemann, with her love for cats, created a multi-level and multi-path exercise area for the cats.
Lunemann completed all of her requirements to earn her Eagle Scout designation in two years.
