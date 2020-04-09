FOOD PANTRY HOURS: Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s food pantry is now open four days a week for curbside pickup of pre-packed boxes and bags of groceries.
The schedule is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Although Stepping Stones’ warehouse has plenty of food, the number of pickup days has been reduced so volunteers have enough time to pack as well as to decrease the number of volunteers needed at a given time to maintain appropriate social distancing.
Many of Stepping Stones’ older volunteers and those with pre-existing health conditions have had to step down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Consequently, new volunteers are needed. Gloves and masks are provided.
Two- to three-hour shifts are available six days a week: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Jill at 715-235-2920, ext. 3, or send an email to communityconnect@steppingstonesdc.org with questions or to get scheduled.
• • •
NEW TROOPERS: Five area residents are among 42 new Wisconsin state troopers who recently completed about six months of comprehensive training at the State Patrol Academy in Ft. McCoy and are now fulfilling their sworn duties.
They are Zachary Butera of Eau Claire, Forrest Cantwell of Black River Falls, Collin Koval of Independence, Cody Rahn of Chippewa Falls and Kyle Walczak of Mondovi.
“On behalf of Wisconsin residents and visitors, we salute all our highly-trained public servants who work throughout the year and around the clock to help keep the rest of us safe,” Gov. Tony Evers said.
“The ongoing public health emergency is a powerful reminder of the important and life-saving services provided by our emergency responders,” he said. “These new state troopers, along with all those who serve in uniform, deserve our full gratitude and support.”
During their 26 weeks of academic and physical training, members of the State Patrol’s 65th Recruit Class learned about traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.
State Patrol officers handle a variety of highway safety duties that include enforcing traffic laws, responding to incidents, assisting stranded motorists, inspecting commercial motor vehicles, along with efforts to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking.
Last year, the Wisconsin State Patrol handled 212,061 traffic stops, 41,472 motorist assists and inspected about 40,000 commercial motor vehicles.
• • •
COMPETED: Western Wisconsin Technical College’s Collegiate Distributive Education Club of America chapter sent 19 competitors to the Wisconsin State Career Leadership Conference held recently in Delavan.
One of the competitors for the La Crosse college was Dylan Flaskrud of Eau Claire.
Of the 19 competitors, 17 qualified to compete in DECA’s international conference in April. But due to the spread of COVID-19, the international conference in Atlanta was canceled.
DECA is an international association of high school and college students, and teachers of marketing, management, and entrepreneurship in business, finance, hospitality, and marketing sales and service.
The organization prepares leaders and entrepreneurs for careers and education in marketing, finance, hospitality, management, and other business areas.
The Collegiate Division includes more than 15,000 members in 275 colleges and universities.
• • •
PRESIDENT: Nathan Erickson of Bay City, who is studying marketing at UW-Whitewater, is president of the university’s chapter of Alpha Sigma Phi.
UW-Whitewater currently has 23 Greek chapters with a large variety of membership seen within each chapter.
Presidents of the Greek chapters are responsible for representing not only their fraternity or sorority but UW-Whitewater as a whole.
• • •
STUDENT EMERGENCY FUND: Responding to student financial challenges prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, UW-River Falls alumni and donors have contributed nearly $13,000 to a Student Emergency Fund, half way to the goal of raising $25,000 for students facing critical needs.
“The Falcon family has once again responded generously during a time of crisis,” said Rick Foy, assistant chancellor for University Advancement.
“We thank everyone who has already supported the emergency fund, and ask our alumni, donors and friends to continue to thoughtfully consider a contribution,” he said. “The student needs are growing and immediate.”
Gifts to the fund help students meet pressing financial challenges including utilities, housing, rent, food, medical and dental expenses, educational-related expenses to facilitate new remote learning, and loss of employment income both for students and their families.
A comment from a UW-River Falls senior majoring in criminology offers a glimpse into the sudden challenges faced by students:
“I haven’t been able to work for the past three weeks due to being extremely ill. I am unable to ask for money from my parents because they are deceased. It is also hard for me to ask for money from my siblings since we are all struggling financially right now.”
For more information, contact Foy at 715-425-4291 or by email at richard.foy@uwrf.edu.
• • •
AWARD: Lauren Glassbrenner of Eau Claire has earned an Excellence in Leadership Award at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.
The Excellence in Leadership Awards are a St. Cloud State tradition dating back to 1988 recognizing outstanding graduating students for their campus leadership, community service and academic contributions to the university.
Glassbrenner is majoring in communication studies with a concentration in persuasion and advocacy.
She is one of 25 Excellence in Leadership recipients from three states and six countries.
The winners will be honored this month via a virtual banquet video.
Excellence in Leadership Awards are usually presented at a formal banquet each spring, but the in-person event was canceled due to the campus response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff members.
Winners will receive their engraved medallion, certificate and a copy of the program book.
