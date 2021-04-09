PEPIN HISTORY: The Pepin County Historical Society annual membership meeting will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in the Durand High School cafeteria.
History book author Goran Pesic of Pepin will discuss his recent book of regional history, “Once Upon a Lake in Pepin.”
This event is free and open to the public.
Pesic is a Yugoslav-born Pepin school district educator who also develops history curriculum and textbooks.
His book reveals buried treasures, burial mounds, UFO sightings, a murder, bank robberies, kidnapping, mysterious caves, ancient artifacts, boat disasters, a B-24 bomber crash, and Pepie the monster.
Pesic’s presentation will be preceded by a short business meeting.
The meeting will follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended for use by all participants.
• • •
AWARDS: Twenty-nine area students and educators are among the 317 recipients of the 2021 Herb Kohl Foundation awards.
Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 101 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 200 graduating high school students.
Excellence Scholarship recipients have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Following are the area recipients:
• Kendra Goplin of Osseo, Whitehall High School.
• Jesse Groell of Osseo, Osseo-Fairchild High School.
• Sophie Hauser of Tony, Flambeau High School.
• Kaitlyn Lindner of Loyal, Loyal High School.
• Caleb Peterson of Barron, homeschool.
• Grace Rogers of Augusta, Augusta High School.
• Zoe Field of Hudson, Hudson High School.
• Drew Gibson of Colfax, Colfax High School.
• Kailyn Walukas of Eau Claire, homeschool.
Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.
Following are the area recipients:
• Favian Flores of Whitehall, Independence High School.
• Jesse Rendl of Blair, Blair-Taylor High School.
• Briana Smolek of Nelson, Alma High School.
• Haley Adkins of Holcombe, Stanley-Boyd High School.
• Mya Beyerl of Loyal, Loyal High School.
• Montanna Curtis of Cadott, Cadott High School.
• Margaret Davis of Eau Claire, Eau Claire Memorial High School.
• Elizabeth Lehr of Owen, Owen-Withee High School.
• Jackson Boigenzahn of Durand, Durand High School.
• Aayden Lackershire of Pepin, Pepin High School.
• Alexander Mendez of Hammond, St. Croix Central High School.
• Vanessa Odash of Cameron, Cameron High School.
• Rebecca Schneider of Elmwood, Spring Valley High School.
Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Following are the area recipients:
• Diane Kujak of Alma Center, Lincoln High School.
• Michelle Brettingen of Strum, DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire.
• Kirsten Dzienkowski of Eau Claire, DeLong Middle School in Eau Claire.
• Lisa Westaby of Owen, Owen-Withee Elementary School.
• Christine Nielsen of Haugen, St. Joseph School in Rice Lake.
• Anne Pechacek of Ellsworth, Ellsworth High School.
Andrea Steffen of Altoona, the principal at Altoona Intermediate School, received the Principal Leader award.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990.
Since then the foundation has awarded nearly $25 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club has honored Abigail Irwin, a senior at Colfax High School, and Alex Johnson, a senior at Elk Mound High School, as part of its Youth of the Month program.
Irwin has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average. She will serve as her class salutatorian at the 2021 graduation ceremonies.
Irwin has completed 11 Advanced Placement and college credit classes in her high school career.
She has also competed as a member of the volleyball and basketball teams, plus serve groups such as the National Honor Society, Student Council, and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Irwin’s plans are to become a teacher. She has volunteered with the Colfax kindergarten class and will attend UW-La Crosse to study elementary education.
Besides a strong academic record, Johnson has been a member of the football, weightlifting and track and field teams. He was named an All-Conference football team pick as an offensive lineman.
Johnson has been active in Boy Scouts and recently attained Eagle Scout rank, Scouting’s highest level.
Johnson’s interests lean to the sciences and history. He plans to attend UW-Madison to major in a pre-pharmacy program.
The Menomonie Optimist Club is meeting virtually through the pandemic but continues to serve the youth of Dunn County through programs such as the Youth of the Month, Dictionary Program for all third graders in the county, and a scholarship program for the four school districts in Dunn County, and other youth-oriented activities.
