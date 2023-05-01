MIGRANTS AND REFUGEES: What role do recent immigrants and refugees play in the U.S.? What are the pros and cons of more immigrants and refugees?
Isaak Mohamed, the first Somali American elected official in Wisconsin’s history, will explore these issues this week during the “Thursdays at the U” weekly series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Mohamed has lived in Barron since 2013. He has worked at the Turkey store, as the Somali district liaison for the Barron Area School District, as a community liaison officer for the Barron Police Department and, more recently, with the Barron County Department of Health and Human Services to facilitate communication about good health practices during the pandemic.
Mohamed was elected to the Barron City Council in April 2022. He has been and continues to be focused on how he can contribute to the well-being of his new community and new country.
For more information about the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to series organizer Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GRANT APPLICATIONS: The Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County is now accepting grant applications from area non-profits seeking support for projects that improve the lives of children and families in the Dunn County area.
Typical award amounts range from $500 to $2,500 each.
The 2023 grant deadline is June 1. Electronic applications must be submitted to the Community Foundation of Dunn County office by 5 p.m. that day via the online grant portal form available at wgc.cfdunncounty.org under the “Apply for a Grant” tab.
Established in 2013, the Women’s Giving Circle of Dunn County consists of 112 local women who have taken an active role to support the community.
By using membership donations to both grant and grow, the membership has been able to distribute nearly $100,000 in grants over the last nine years, while growing an endowment of more than $185,000 held at the Community Foundation of Dunn County.
To find out more about the Women’s Giving Circle or the Community Foundation of Dunn County, visit cfdunncounty.org or call 715-232-8019.
• • •
GOLF OUTING: The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center will be hosting its 34th Annual Charity Golf Outing Friday, Aug. 4, at Hickory Hills Golf Course.
Proceeds generated from this event will upgrade facilities, purchase new equipment and support programs and services.
Golfers will enjoy games, prizes, raffle, silent auction, food and drinks. A cash drawing will be held at the end of the outing.
To learn more about participating in the golf outing, call 715-834-2771.
• • •
AWARDS: Emily Larson, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Amery High School, was named the 2023 Teacher of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of Family and Consumer Sciences.
Larson created a Leadership Academy and directed an overhaul of the school’s family and consumer sciences kitchen, among other achievements, to help students become leaders in the classroom and the community.
Larson is one of four UW-Stout School of Education alum to be recently recognized. The others are:
• Kendra Haessly, a 1988 graduate and a teacher at Grant Elementary School in Marshfield, received a regional Crystal Apple award for the second time.
• Jamie Nord, who is executive director of the St. Croix River Education District, received the Outstanding Central Office Leader award from the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. She received a master of science degree in education in 2006 and an Education Specialist degree in school psychology in 2008.
• Jonathan Szymanski, 2022 graduate and a counselor at Manz Elementary School in Eau Claire, received a Golden Apple regional honor.
• • •
NEWSPAPER AWARDS: The Student Voice, the student newspaper at UW-River Falls, recently won nine awards in the annual Better Collegiate Newspaper Contest sponsored by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation.
The awards included three first-place honors. A total of 220 entries from nine Wisconsin campus newspapers were judged by the Arkansas Press Association.
Student Voice Editor Jack Van Hoof, a junior English major from Hudson, won second place in the feature category for his November article, “UWRF one of 14 colleges to offer sustainable justice minor.”
Van Hoof also earned third place for his September story, “UWRF rebrands to emphasize recruitment.”
Anna Gunderson, a senior communications major from Roberts and Student Voice general manager, won first place for “New pantry tackles food insecurity on campus.” The story, which reported on Freddy’s Food Pantry, was published in February 2022.
• • •
POSTER CONTEST: Avery Helland of Osseo took second place in the fifth-grade category for the state Department of Natural Resources’ Keep Wildlife Wild poster contest.
This year’s theme was “If You Care, Leave Them There.”
Fourth, fifth and sixth graders across Wisconsin were invited to submit posters that spread the word about keeping all wildlife healthy and wild.
The Keep Wildlife Wild program began in 2014 with a focus on providing information about wildlife species’ natural behaviors, tips on how to determine if a wild animal is truly orphaned and what to do if someone finds a wild animal in need of assistance.
The contest’s goal is to create a poster that teaches the importance of enjoying and observing wildlife in the wild and not keeping wildlife in homes or as pets.
