SCHOLARSHIPS: The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has awarded scholarships from the Doris Vennard Scholarship Endowment Fund to five Chippewa County students.
They are:
• Justyne Burgess of Bloomer.
• Abigail Eiler of Cadott.
• Cassie Sorenson of Chippewa Falls.
• Derrick Taylor of New Auburn.
• Kennedy Willi of Chippewa Falls.
The endowment fund was established in 2008 from Vennard’s trust to provide scholarships to Chippewa County high school graduates who are pursuing a degree in the nursing profession.
Once applications are received, the Doris Vennard Scholarship Committee meets to review the applications and decides who will be awarded scholarship funds based on the information provided in their application and the personal statements that each student submits along with their application.
• • •
GRANT: The Chippewa Valley Technical College Dental Clinic has received a $4,550 grant from the Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation to support the dental needs of area residents.
Each year, the foundation grant program provides financial support to Wisconsin-based efforts that provide dental care to the underserved and to other philanthropic endeavors related to dentistry in the state.
The program’s goal is to increase access to, and education relating to, oral health care and to encourage volunteerism in the dental health community.
Since 2000, the foundation has awarded nearly $1 million in grants.
• • •
PEPIN RUSTIC ROAD: Semple Road, in the towns of Waterville and Waubeek in Pepin County, has been added to Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program.
Semple Road will be designated Rustic Road 122. It runs between Highways D and Z. It is the first Rustic Road in Pepin County.
Residents and travelers appreciate its flowing curves, hills and feeling of remoteness.
The 2.7-mile route crosses Missouri Creek, which feeds into the Eau Galle River, part of the nearby Eau Galle River Wildlife Area. Travelers are likely to spot deer, turkey and bald eagles from this road.
Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program was started more than 40 years ago to preserve and highlight scenic, lightly traveled country roads.
With the addition of these two roads, the state’s system now includes nearly 740 miles of Rustic Roads through 61 counties.
Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads.
“Rustic Roads are thanks to a unique local-state partnership that provides a recreational opportunity for people of all abilities,” said state Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson.
“There’s likely a road near you now that almost every county has designated one of these scenic routes,” he said.
For a free copy of the new edition of Wisconsin Rustic Roads, visit travelwisconsin.com/order-guides or contact the state Department of Tourism at 1-800-432-8747.
Rustic Roads range from two miles to 37 miles in length and have a maximum speed limit of 45 mph.
The DOT oversees the program.
• • •
UW-STOUT AWARDS: Seven area residents were among 100 students who were recognized at UW-Stout’s recent annual Leadership Awards program.
Kylie Amundson, a family and consumer sciences education major from Barron, and Kaitlyn Eyerly, a human development and family studies major from Cadott, received the Wood Medallion.
The medallion is given annually to seniors who have been active in student activities and exhibited an outstanding degree of leadership while at UW-Stout.
Winners are chosen by a committee representing students, faculty and staff.
The medallion is the highest non-academic award for students.
Samuel E. Wood was a longtime assistant chancellor for Student Services/Dean of Students. He retired in 1991 and died in 2013.
Hazel Peterson of Ladysmith received a Leadership Award, which is chosen by a committee made up of students and staff.
Peterson is a student assistant in art and design, music director and executive board member of Blue Devil Productions, and panelist for the trans/nonbinary student panel for Qube.
Four of the area residents received the Outstanding Cooperative Education and Internship Program Student of the Year Award. The award was given to 21 students.
More than 700 students participated in co-ops and internships in the past year through Career Services.
The winners are selected by the program’s Advisory Committee for excellence and achievements in their positions, for contributions to their employers and for academic achievement.
This year’s winners, their majors and employers are:
• Connor Erwin, Eau Claire, packaging, Boston Scientific.
• Jordan Moulton, Chippewa Falls, manufacturing engineering, Phillips-Medisize.
• Austin Skoug, Osseo, packaging, Promega Corporation.
• Sarah Webber, Rice Lake, packaging, Smiths Medical.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Avery Falker is the recipient of the 2021 Midwest Dental Health Sciences Scholarship.
Falker is a senior at Mondovi High School and plans to attend UW-La Crosse to major in exercise and sport science on the pre-physical therapy career path.
For more than 20 years, Midwest Dental has supported Mondovi High School students with a $1,000 Midwest Dental Health Sciences Scholarship.
Midwest Dental, founded in 1968 and based in Mondovi, provides general dentistry, hygiene and specialty dental services through a network of more than 230 offices.
