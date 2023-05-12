FUNDRAISER: The Annual Walk for Hunger Nyre You will be Saturday, May 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2245 Hayden Ave., Altoona.
Registration is at 9 a.m. The walk, which features ½-mile or 2-mile routes, is at 10 a.m.
The cost is a free will donation for walkers.
The event includes a silent auction, bake sale, music and food.
All money raised will support the Feed A Child Nyre You outreach program. In partnership with the Altoona school district, the fundraiser provides money for the weekend food bags for 4k through eighth grade, and financial support for the high school food pantry.
For more information, visit Facebook at Feed a Child Nyre You.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Ten area residents are among 59 Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices who received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.
The area recipients are:
• Ethan Breheim of Alma Center.
• Cameron Hanson of Galesville.
• Cooper Johnson of Independence.
• Reid Johnson of Trempealeau.
• Riley Kirkey of Trempealeau.
• John Kramer of Black River Falls.
• Derrek McAnallen of Whitehall.
• Cameron Schuh of Trempealeau.
• Reese Zeman of Melrose.
• Tanner Zschernitz of Neillsville.
The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing and equipment vital to their trades.
This year, Ascendium awarded $1,544,000 in Tools of the Trade scholarships to 772 construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wisconsin Technical College System.
• • •
SCHOLAR ATHLETES: Three area students, Caden Healy of Colby High School, Molly Heidorn of Colfax High School, and Lindsay Steien of Blair-Taylor High School, were among 32 senior boys and girls who were selected as finalists to receive the 2023 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.
More than 1,181 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.
The finalists were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement.
This year, 841 seniors were nominated for the award by 454 high schools throughout the state.
Healy earned eight varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. He helped the Hornets win a football state championship and earned Marawood Conference MVP football honors. The five-time all conference selection also has a 4.0 grade point average.
Heidorn lettered nine times in cross country, basketball and track and field. She earned all conference honors in cross country and track and helped the Vikings basketball team to a sectional championship.
Steien is first in her class and lettered 11 times in volleyball, basketball and softball. She earned all conference honors eight times and contributed to Wildcat team regional and sectional titles in softball and basketball, and is a four-time conference champ in volleyball.
• • •
AWARD: Matthew Fischer of Owen, a junior dairy science major, is one of seven UW-River Falls students to receive the Chancellor’s Award for Students.
Fischer received the American Future Farmers of America degree, has served as secretary of the UW-River Falls Collegiate Farm Bureau chapter and was yearbook editor of the Dairy Club. He also conducted research on dairy calves set to be published in the Journal of Dairy Science and presented at the North American Dairy Science meeting in Ottawa, Canada. Fischer is also involved in agriculture projects in his Clark County home.
The Chancellor’s Award for Students is the highest non-academic honor students can receive at the university. It recognizes students who have shown distinguished leadership and service while on campus.
“Those receiving the Chancellor’s Award are a testament to the high quality of our students here at UW-River Falls,” Chancellor Maria Gallo said.
“Their accomplishments show not only that they are top-notch scholars, but they are engaged members of their communities,” she said. “I have no doubt that they will continue to have a positive impact on the world as they head into the future.”
• • •
AWARD: Alaina Tomesh of Rice Lake, a junior broadcasting major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has earned a 2023 Eric Sevareid Award for exceptional work in broadcast journalism.
Tomesh earned a first place award in Student Market Television in the Talk/Public Affairs category as part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln election night team for “Election 2022 Update.”
The Eric Sevareid Award, named after the legendary journalist who worked for CBS Radio and Television, celebrates excellence in journalism in the Midwest.
The awards are presented annually by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and judged by a panel of distinguished journalists and educators from outside the six-state region to ensure fairness.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Trinity Coffey of Eleva-Strum High School and Kayleigh Kubisiak of Neillsville High School are among the 12 Wisconsin high school seniors who are recipients of the 2023 Money Smart Wisconsin Scholarship Contest.
Each recipient gets a $1,000 contribution to an Edvest 529 account for their winning essay submission on how they plan to finance their higher education.
The contest is sponsored by the state Department of Financial Institutions, in partnership with Edvest 529, Wisconsin’s direct-sold college savings plan, and the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt.
Members of the coalition reviewed and scored the 117 essay submissions based on criteria including identifying funding sources for higher education and explaining how to manage student loan debt.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Three area residents are among 12 construction and industrial trade apprentices from Northwood Technical College to receive Tools of the Trade Scholarships from Ascendium.
The students are Dakota Harrison of Somerset, plumbing; Drew Hawkins of Eau Claire, carpentry; and Riley Toufar of Chetek, plumbing.
Each student received $2,000 to use toward the purchase of equipment, tools and clothing, and tuition.
The Tools of the Trade Scholarship Program helps apprentices overcome financial barriers so they can focus on continuing and completing their apprenticeship and secure an in-demand job.
This year, Ascendium awarded 771 scholarships to apprentices across the Wisconsin Technical College System for a total of $1,542,000.
Apprentices are eligible to apply for a scholarship if they are enrolled and receiving credit for both fall and spring semesters, are enrolled in an eligible construction or industrial trade, and demonstrate a financial need.
• • •
CATALYST DAY: Joshua Prill of Bloomer and Cody Hassel of Turtle Lake were presenters at Catalyst Day at Ripon College in Ripon.
Catalyst Day is designed to showcase Ripon College’s Catalyst curriculum and celebrate the achievements of the students who are completing the junior-level collaborative capstone.
Throughout the day, attendees had the opportunity to watch teams of students present problem-solving projects that tackle worldwide issues.
• • •
MARKETING COMPETITION: Avery Goehring, a UW-Whitewater marketing student from Prescott, participated in the 2023 American Marketing Association International Collegiate Conference in New Orleans, La.
Goehring completed a write-up on Marketing Week, which took first place.
The UW-Whitewater team won chapter of the year at the conference.
To win chapter of the year, UW-Whitewater students submitted an annual report addressing their professional development activities and competitions, social impact, chapter communications, fundraising, member recruitment, retention and engagement, operations, and the presentation of their program.
Goehring is the chapter’s president.
From staff reports