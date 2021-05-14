GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Masks are suggested and seating will be spaced.
Following the business meeting, retired firefighter Tom Larson will share updates of the Chippewa Falls area historical signs, including the research and significance.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, visit ccgswi.wix.com/ccgswi.
• • •
PHOTO CONTEST: “Discover Wisconsin,” the state’s tourism television show, has launched its photo contest via social media.
In partnership with the Wisconsin Counties Association, 12 fan-submitted photos will be published in “Discover Wisconsin’s” annual calendar, featuring images of Wisconsin destinations.
The photo contest is accessible on the show’s blog, which can be accessed at bobber.discoverwisconsin.com/2022-calendar-contest.
Entries will be accepted until May 31.
“Seventy-two beautiful counties each with a myriad of photo opportunities that reflect diversity and brilliance. That’s Wisconsin,” said Rick Rose of “Discover Wisconsin.”
“They say perception is in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “We love our DW Calendar Photo Contest, because you can enter a photo you took that you just love and want to share.”
Following the submission and voting period, the “Discover Wisconsin” crew will select the top 12 photos to be featured in the official 2022 Discover Wisconsin Calendar.
Of the top 12, the “Discover Wisconsin” crew will select the photo to be featured on the cover of the calendar.
The calendars will be available for purchase this fall at shop.discoverwisconsin.com.
The winning photo of the 2021 calendar’s cover spot was a serene summer sunset over a sunflower field in Cecil in Shawano County.
The photo was taken by Eric O’Dell and was chosen from more than 1,300 entries.
The winners in this year’s contest will be announced via various social media channels.
• • •
INITIATED: Phi Kappa Phi, Chapter 021, at UW-Madison, has initiated 96 students into membership this year, including Joshua Bach-Hanson of Eau Claire.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction ceremony was held virtually.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines.
Today, Phi Kappa Phi recognizes and promotes academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engages the community of scholars in service to others.
The UW-Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1920. Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10% of graduate students, the top 10% of seniors and the top 7.5% of second-semester juniors in each school and college.
From staff reports