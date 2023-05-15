SCHOLARSHIP: The Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29 of Eau Claire, has awarded a scholarship to Gabriel Morken for the 2023-24 school year.
Morken will graduate this spring from Eau Claire North High School.
Morken will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College, studying manufacturing engineering technology and manufacturing quality.
• • •
INTERNSHIP: Ella Weber of Rice Lake, a student at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, worked as an intern with BGHN Associates during the college’s spring 2023 term.
Weber is majoring in business administration, public accounting.
Coe College is the No. 10 private college in the nation for internships, according to The Princeton Review.
This places Coe College in the top 1% of all private colleges and universities for internships.
• • •
AWARDS: Three UW-Eau Claire faculty members were honored by the university’s Office of Research and Sponsored Programs for their work mentoring undergraduate students in research.
They are Allison Beemer, assistant professor of mathematics; Jeanette Olsen, associate professor of nursing; and Sanchita Hati, professor of chemistry and biochemistry.
Beemer received the Emerging Mentor in Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity Award, given to a mentor who’s been at UW-Eau Claire for less than five years. Students and alumni nominate faculty for this honor, which includes a $500 award.
Olsen received the Excellence in Mentoring in Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity Award. The $1,500 award is given to a faculty member who has been at UW-Eau Claire for more than five years.
Hati received the Career Excellence in Mentoring, in Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity Award, a newly established $1,500 award that recognizes faculty with more than 15 years at UW-Eau Claire. Recipients are nominated by colleagues.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area students are among 840 high school seniors who won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Shloke Jani of Hudson, who plans to major in computer science, received the National Merit Molex Scholarship. Molex recognizes outstanding students who are the children of Molex employees.
Anna Imsande of Menomonie, who plans to major in law, received the National Merit 3M Scholarship. National Merit Scholarships are awarded annually to children of 3M employees at all branch, plant and subsidiary locations.
Most of the National Merit Scholarship awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.
Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited college or university.
• • •
AWARDS: Eric Doyle of Hudson participated in the University of Findlay’s (Ohio) 2023 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.
Doyle received the John Stanovich Award, Bradley Shinn Memorial Scholarship and College of Pharmacy Travel Award.
Doyle presented “Evaluating the Anticancer Activity of Novel Norethindrone Analogs in Glioblastoma Cells” and “A Retrospective Chart Review to Investigate the Relationship Between Antipsychotic Medications and Pediatric Weight Gain in Children Receiving State Services.”
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Seven area residents are among 123 high school seniors in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin who received $1,500 educational scholarships from the Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program.
The area recipients are Frank Fetzer and Abbygail Schlough of Boyceville, Regina Frisle of Prairie Farm, Vaida Goplin of Osseo, Rachel Laird of Cornell, David Thompson of Woodville, and Connor Weltzien of Arcadia.
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agriculture and community organizations.
“Each of the high school students who was awarded a scholarship confirms what we already know, that there is a bright future for rural America and agriculture,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist for Compeer Financial.
“Providing these scholarships is a way we can help fulfill our mission of championing rural,” she said. “These students have worked hard during their educational journey and we’re honored to support them.”
• • •
AWARD: Charles and Ruth Anne White of River Falls, community leaders and generous supporters of UW-River Falls people, programs and projects, received the Outstanding Service Award during UW-River Falls’ Evening of Excellence.
Charles White practiced law for 42 years and taught business law at UW-River Falls. He earned many high honors in the Masonic fraternity, served as chancellor of the Episcopal Diocese of Eau Claire and was a longtime member of the First National Bank of River Falls board of directors.
Ruth Anne White had a long career at the Niro Atomizer manufacturing plant in Hudson, which produced evaporation equipment for food, dairy and chemical products.
The Whites have been long-time supporters of UW-River Falls, establishing multiple scholarship funds and providing support for major university projects such as renovation of David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field, the Falcon Center and the Science and Technology Innovation Center.
“Funding scholarships for UWRF students has been one of our favorite causes,” Charles White said. “The joy expressed by the recipients is very heartwarming. It’s our hope we’ve made a great difference in students’ lives.”
• • •
INDUCTED: Three area residents are among 200 UW-Madison Letters & Science undergraduates who were inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa academic society.
They are Katie Rushmann of Colfax, Anna Nelson of Hudson and Erin Seifert of Pepin.
Inductees must have a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or above and meet math, language and breadth requirements.
A committee of faculty and staff review the student record for nomination into the chapter.
• • •
AWARD: Tim Buttles, an agricultural education professor from Glenwood City, received the 2023 Outstanding Faculty Award from the UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
This is the highest award bestowed upon a faculty member in the college.
Nominations are submitted by faculty peers and the selection is made by the College Awards and Promotions Committee.
Buttles is also honored nationally with the Teaching Award of Merit from the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture in recognition of meritorious efforts in college teaching.
Nomination materials described Buttles as a student-centered faculty member who has contributed greatly to the preparation of current students, alumni and the state of Wisconsin.
Buttles has organized the Agricultural Technology Contest for the past 22 years, which has brought more than 15,000 high school and middle school students to the UW-River Falls campus.
