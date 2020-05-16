GOOD CITIZENS: Three area high school seniors have received the Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award is given to seniors who excel academically, participate in extracurricular activities and are active in the community.
An award ceremony was to be held in early April at the Chippewa Valley Museum, but was canceled in compliance with efforts to minimize COVID-19 exposure.
Following are the area recipients:
• Bethany Widholm of Eau Claire Memorial High School, daughter of Eric Widholm and Jen Kieffer of Eau Claire.
Widholm played varsity girls soccer, served as lieutenant governor for northwest Wisconsin on the Key Club state board, participated in the medical experience program at Mayo Clinic Health System, and taught Sunday School each week for kindergartners at her church.
Widholm plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities to major in chemistry. She plans to continue on to a pharmacy degree.
• Sydney Kramer of Altoona High School, daughter of Teresa Kramer of Altoona.
Kramer is a member of the National Honor Society and has consistently been on the honor roll for all four years of high school.
Kramer is president of the school’s chamber choir, soprano vocal captain of her show choir, and a two-year tennis team captain. She is also a member of Student Council and Interact Club. Through participation in these groups, Kramer volunteers around her community by visiting nursing home residents and helping plan her school’s Freshmen Mentor Day.
Kramer plans to attend either the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities or Iowa State University to major in either architecture or interior design.
• Amelia Moschkau of New Auburn High School, daughter of Tammy Davis of Eau Claire and Dan Moschkau of New Auburn.
As part of her school’s choir, Moschkau performed at the Solo and Ensemble Festival six times, performed at the Ronald McDonald House charity in Chicago, performed in Manitowoc for Choral Fest, and was nominated for honors choir in her junior year.
Moschkau volunteered at the Eau Claire County Humane Association and is a member of her school’s Art Club.
Moschkau plans to attend UW-Stout to major in game design and development.
About two dozen high schools in the Chippewa Valley participate in the Good Citizen Award program and select a student to represent their schools.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to keeping America strong by promoting patriotism, preserving U.S. history, and supporting education programs.
Today’s members fund local scholarships, pioneer historic restorations and lead volunteer projects in their communities.
• • •
FELLOWSHIPS: The UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences has awarded six faculty research fellowships to help increase dairy-related research capacity through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative.
The selected faculty members will tackle research projects in the hub’s four priority areas: stewarding land and water resources, enriching human health and nutrition, ensuring animal health and welfare, and growing farm business and communities.
A faculty research fellowship is a temporary position for permanent faculty members.
Following are the UW-River Falls faculty fellows:
• Larry Baumann, a professor in the animal and food science department. He is also a veterinarian. His project is the analysis and publication of research data on Johne’s Disease in dairy cattle.
• Albert Boaitey, an assistant professor in the agricultural economics department. His research is focused on the economics of livestock production and consumption. His project is calf management practices, animal welfare and the social sustainability of the dairy industry.
• Jill Coleman Wasik, an associate professor in the plant and earth science department. Her research interests include how human activity impacts the transport of nutrients and other contaminants through natural systems. Her project is seeking solutions to groundwater contamination in agricultural communities.
• Veronica Justen, an associate professor in the plant and earth science department. Her research interests are in enhancing diversified crop rotations including cover crops and winter hardy small grains. Her project is novel dairy cropping systems to enhance economic and environmental resilience of Wisconsin dairy farms.
• Sylvia Kehoe, a professor in the animal and food science department. Her project is improving the health and welfare of dairy calves.
• Patrick Woolcock, an assistant professor in the agricultural engineering technology department. His project is the UW-River Falls Mann Valley Farm bovine compost research expansion.
• • •
GRANT: The six Chippewa Valley Rotary Clubs have received a $4,200 Disaster Relief Grant from the Rotary International Foundation.
Money was made available to clubs worldwide.
In addition to grant funds, clubs themselves have donated $2,500 in relief funds, which provides a total of $6,700. All grant and donation funds were donated to two different organizations providing COVID-19 relief in the Chippewa Valley.
The clubs allocated $5,000 to purchase food for Feed My People Food Bank. In addition, local Rotarians will volunteer at a pop-up pantry hosted by the food bank at Lakeshore Elementary School.
The remaining $1,700 will be allocated to purchase food and supplies for Sojourner House’s alternate location. Local Rotarians will volunteer in conjunction with the alternate location at a time to be determined.
