COMPLETED: Megan Fasbender of Cadott, an accounting major, completed the Professional Development Program offered by the College of Business and Economics at UW-Whitewater.
Fasbender completed a series of co-curricular activities that build communication, critical thinking, teamwork, leadership, digital technology, intercultural fluency and career management skills.
Twenty-two business majors completed the program, which has been designed to help ensure undergraduate business majors are equipped with career readiness competencies.
• • •
HONORED: Skylar Kotlarz of Arcadia was honored at Ripon College’s 2021 Awards Convocation by joining the college’s Laurels honor society.
Kotlarz is majoring in psychobiology and minoring in health.
Kotlarz’s parents are Sam and Amy Kotlarz of Arcadia.
• • •
OUTSTANDING SENIORS: Abigail Solum of Rice Lake and Brooke Brantner of Menomonie received outstanding senior awards at the UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences’ 38th Annual Senior Supper.
The event, sponsored by the college’s Alumni Association, celebrates the accomplishments of the graduating seniors and welcomes them into the alumni family.
Solum, a food science and technology major, received the Rochelle Junkman Seymour Award.
The award recognizes the graduating senior with the highest grade point average in the college.
Solum was described by faculty as an excellent student. Her academic adviser called her a high achiever who is always willing to help other students.
One faculty member said Solum was very good at connecting her experience and knowledge to new and different situations.
Brantner, an animal science major, was presented the Dr. Earl Hildebrand Memorial Award, which honors a graduating senior who best exemplifies a combination of scholastic achievement, extracurricular involvement and leadership roles in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Students are nominated by faculty and the recipient is selected by the college’s Scholarship Committee.
Six faculty members from two departments nominated Brantner.
They described her as a person with a real passion for agriculture that extended beyond her engagement in various clubs on campus to efforts across the state.
Brantner took the passion she developed through 4-H, FFA and her own family beef operation, and over the past five years, led 30 beef-fitting clinics for youth, judged numerous FFA contests and served as the beef superintendent for the Dunn County Fair.
In addition, Brantner was involved with several community philanthropic events including Special Olympics and the Polar Plunge.
Brantner received the Top Individual Award at the International Dairy Judging Contest in Scotland in 2016.
She shared what she learned through that experience by joining the Dairy Judging Team at UW-River Falls and taking on the role as coach for the Dunn County dairy judging youth teams.
• • •
PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR: Amara Livingston of Buffalo City, a student at Cochrane-Fountain City High School, is one of three Wisconsin residents to be among the 161 high school seniors nationwide to be named U.S. Presidential Scholars.
The designation is for seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.
Livingston was named a presidential scholar in career and technical education.
“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.
“I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence,” he said.
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.
Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students.
The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts.
In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
• • •
NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARS: The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced this year’s National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners, which includes three area students.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists and their high schools.
Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.
The area recipients:
• Barron: Phoebe Jerome of Barron High School, who plans to study chemical engineering.
• Eau Claire: Dalena Young of Memorial High School, who plans to study bioengineering.
• Fountain City: Damian Jilk of Cochrane-Fountain City High School, who plans to study aerospace engineering.
