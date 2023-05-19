AWARD: Melissa Koss received the University Staff Employee Appreciation award for April at UW-Stout.
Koss, of the Menomonie area, is a custodian with Academic Custodial. She has worked at UW-Stout for 15 years.
Koss received a certificate of recognition and a gift presented by Chancellor Katherine Frank.
The award, in its 17th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Krysta Gary of Hammond received the Harold and Laurie Kolenbrander Scholarship from Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Central College has about 235 donors who have established endowed scholarships and 2,180 who contributed to the Journey Scholarship Fund last year.
• • •
INDUCTED: Lauren Stolzman of River Falls, a biology major at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., is a new member of Chapter 292 of Phi Kappa Phi national honor society.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, with only the top percentage of students eligible for membership.
• • •
COMPETITION: Two area Northwood Technical College construction and cabinetmaking students competed at the SkillsUSA Wisconsin competition at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Garrett Thon of New Richmond was part of a team that took first place in the Team Build competition.
Bryce Keilholtz of Almena took second place in the Construction competition.
• • •
INITIATED: Two area residents were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Yihong Deng of River Falls was initiated at UW-River Falls. Heather Zak of Loyal was initiated at UW-Green Bay.
They are among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
AWARD: Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery board member Marty Hallock was named the 2023 Wisconsin Master Agriculturist for his dedication to dairy farming and education.
Hallock and his family own and operate a 1,400-cow dairy farm and grow about 2,800 acres of crops in Buffalo County. Their Holstein cows average 1,285 pounds of fat and 961 pounds of protein.
The Hallock farm has won quality milk awards for 15 years from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, where they sell their milk.
Hallock has served on the Gilmanton School Board for 19 years, including 10 years as president. He also served on the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10 board for 10 years, including three years as president. He is a member of the Gilmanton Community Club, which allows him to play a major role in Santa Day.
Hallock is a member of the Food Armor Foundation, serving on that board for four years. He was on the Professional Dairy Producers board for six years, including one year as president and two years as vice president.
“Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is proud to be a farmer-owned co-op supported by farms like Marty Hallock’s,” said Paul Bauer, CEO and general manager of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery. “On behalf of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, we would like to congratulate Marty on his recognition and thank him for his work to support the dairy industry and the community.”
• • •
INAUGURATED: Mei Li Freeland of Barron has been inaugurated into Ripon College’s new chapter of the Triota Honor Society.
Freeland is majoring in sociology with minors in psychology and criminal justice.
Triota, or the National Women’s and Gender Studies Honor Society, has about 50 chapters nationwide.
To qualify for membership, students must be of at least sophomore standing, have completed at least eight credits of WGS coursework and have at least a 3.0 GPA in general scholarship as well as in Women’s and Gender Studies coursework.
• • •
APPOINTED: Two area residents have been appointed to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Board.
They are Paul Bauer of Ellsworth and Cindy Brown of Menomonie.
Bauer has been the CEO of Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery since 2008. He grew up on a farm in Wausau and received his agricultural business degree from UW-River Falls.
Bauer is active in national milk policy related to National Milk Marketing Order reform, both with the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association and National Milk Producers Federation.
Bauer has been reappointed for another six-year term.
Brown is the president of Chippewa Valley Bean, North America’s largest exporter of kidney beans and the largest processor of dark red kidney beans in the world. She has also served in varying leadership capacities on national and international trade boards and councils.
Brown was appointed to fill a vacancy created due to the resignation of board member Patty Edelburg.
