K-9 VOLUNTEERS: People go missing every day, whether from bustling urban centers or remote rural areas. When called upon by law enforcement, certified search and rescue K-9s look for the living and the dead, in partnership with their human handlers, in all those environments.
Jan Thompson, an emergency medical technician, K-9 search specialist and a member of a K-9 emergency response team, will discuss her work during this week’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall, Room 234 of Ritzinger Hall, on the Rice Lake campus.
Thompson and her fourth canine partner, Yogi, have been doing this essential work since 2000. Given the limited number of certified search and rescue personnel, it is often necessary for search operations to include volunteers with a wide variety of skills and talents.
Thompson will provide an overview of what civilian volunteers should know and do before responding to a callout from law enforcement.
The “Thursdays at the U” weekly series is free and open to the public.
For more information about the series, call the campus at 715-788-6244 or send an email to Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
GOOD CITIZEN AWARD: Seven area high school students have received the Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award is given to high school seniors who excel academically, participate in extracurricular activities, and are active in the community.
Following are the area recipients:
• Abby Krug, Gilman High School
Krug is the daughter of Jason and Amy Krug.
Krug is a member of the National Honor Society and the Diamond Lakers 4-H Club. Some of her after school activities include running in track and cross country.
Krug plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering to major in architectural engineering.
• Catherine Zons, Colfax High School
Zons is the daughter of Kris Ryan and Jim Zons.
Zons is co-president of her Future Business Leaders of America chapter, is performing her sixth show as a member of the drama club, and is a member of the Student Council and the National Honor Society.
Zons plays first chair in her school’s concert, jazz and honors bands. She is a national qualifier for FBLA and a state qualifier for both forensics and solo ensemble.
Zons will be attending a liberal arts college this fall to pursue degrees in art and English.
• Evelyn Durkee, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Durkee is the daughter of Russell and Binu Durkee.
Durkee is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as captain and varsity runner on the girls’ cross country and track teams.
Durkee is also a member of the Student Council, concert and marching bands and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In addition, Durkee enjoys volunteering and playing keyboard for Jacob’s Well Church’s worship team.
She spends her free time camping, crocheting, reading and being with friends.
Durkee plans to attend Truman State University and major in health science on the Gen. John J. Pershing Scholarship.
• Isabel Rahl, Osseo-Fairchild High School
Rahl is the daughter of Angela and Troy Rahl.
Rahl is a member of her school’s Above and Beyond group, archery, Science Olympiad, and plays trumpet in both concert and jazz band.
Rahl was selected for the Badger Girls State Convention and the Cloverbelt All-Conference Band. She was selected to attend the Cloverbelt Scholar Banquet as one of two students for her school.
Rahl plans to attend UW-Whitewater to major in biology and minor in library science.
• Jonathan Thorn, Whitehall High School
Thorn is the son of Daniel and Amy Thorn.
Thorn has been a four-year letter winner in football and track as well as three years in basketball. He earned all-conference honors in all three sports.
Thorn also earned academic all-conference all four years of high school. He has served as an officer in FFA and a member of the Ecology Club. He volunteered at church, youth football camps and worked with special needs students in summer school activities.
Thorn plans to work for B&B Electric with the hopes of earning an electrical apprenticeship.
• Libby Bygd, Boyceville High School
Bygd is the daughter of Kevin and Sadie Bygd.
Bygd is a member and captain of both the Boyceville softball and volleyball teams. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Boyceville’s highly successful Science Olympiad program.
In addition, Bygd was selected for Youth Optimist of the Month, Rotary Youth Volunteer Service Award, and is involved in multiple mission trips through her church.
Bygd plans to attend Luther College to study psychology.
• Samantha Spencer, Fall Creek High School
Spencer is the daughter of Peter and Lara Spencer.
Spencer qualified for state and regionals in gymnastics several times and participated in her school’s treble and show choirs. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist.
Spencer was selected for Badger Girls State and volunteers as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Spencer plans to attend UW-La Crosse and major in biology on the pre-med track. Her goal is to become an anesthesiologist.
• • •
SCHOLAR ATHLETES: Four area high school seniors are among 32 recipients of the 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.
More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.
The finalists were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement.
More than 830 seniors were nominated for the award by 430 high schools throughout the state.
The area recipients are Simon Bauer of Durand High School, Jake Engebritson of Rice Lake High School, Elizabeth Rohl of Prescott High School and Tanner Gerber of Cameron High School.
Bauer has earned 12 letters in football, basketball, golf and track and field. He is a six-time first team Dunn-St. Croix Conference honoree. He helped lead his golf team to a sectional championship and ranks first in his class.
Engebritson has earned eight letters in soccer and hockey. His team won a hockey sectional championship his sophomore year and a state championship his senior year. On the soccer field, he helped his team win two sectional championships.
Rohl has earned eight varsity letters in golf, basketball and softball. She’s an all-conference team golfer who helped the Cardinals qualify for state three times and win two state championships. She also helped her softball team make it to state twice.
Gerber has earned 11 letters in wrestling, track and field, and cross country. The four-time individual state wrestling champion also earned the Lakeland North Conference wrestling MVP award his sophomore, junior, and senior year, and ranks first in his class.
• • •
MATH CHAIR: Professor Petre “Nelu” Ghenciu of UW-Stout was named chair-elect for the Mathematical Association of America Wisconsin Section at the organization’s spring meeting.
He will be chair from April 2023 to April 2024, followed by immediate past chair for one year.
Ghenciu is the first faculty member from UW-Stout to be named chair since MAA Wisconsin was founded in 1932.
Ghenciu has taught at UW-Stout since 2004 and has been chair of UW-Stout’s mathematics, statistics and computer science department since 2017. He won an Outstanding Teaching Award in 2009 from UW-Stout.
He is also chair of UW-Stout’s Faculty Senate.
• • •
AWARD: Jim Selz and John Buss have received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for February and March, respectively, at UW-Stout.
Selz, of Menomonie, is a food service assistant director of University Dining. He has worked at UW-Stout for 47 years.
Buss, of Chippewa Falls, is the instrument shop supervisor in the engineering and technology department. He has worked at UW-Stout for 24 years.
Each employee of the month receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Several area Chippewa Valley Technical College student apprentices were awarded $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group.
The group supported 511 construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wisconsin Technical College System through their Tools of the Trade Scholarship program.
The scholarships are intended to help purchase tools, clothing and equipment required by their trades to complete their programs and secure jobs. In total, Ascendium awarded $766,500 to eligible apprentices across 16 technical colleges this year.
Following are the area CVTC recipients:
Bloomer: Drew Post.
Chippewa Falls: Cole Bowe, Jake Eslinger.
Eau Claire: Kai Liljeqvist, Adam Madison, Brandon Mattson, Manuel Melendrez, Avery Pedersen, Luke Wollenziehn.
Elk Mound: Jarrod Thordson, Jonathan Thorgerson.
Hammond: Bryce Becker.
Hillsdale: Corey Danker.
Hudson: Christian Reiter.
Menomonie: Kyle Burnside.
Mondovi: Robert Lilly.
New Richmond: Cody Schaar.
Osseo: Dakota Steinke.
Rice Lake: Dean Harder.
• • •
INITIATED: Briana Jones of River Falls has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Jones was initiated at UW-River Falls.
Jones is among 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
