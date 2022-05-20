SCHOLAR SEMIFINALISTS: Karter Domine of Cochrane-Fountain City High School is one of 17 Wisconsin high school seniors to have been named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists by the U.S. Department of Education, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964, recognizes and honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars. From a pool of nearly 3.7 million students from across the country, 5,345 were identified as candidates for the program.
Among that number, 620 semifinalists were selected.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area residents have received scholarships from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
Ari Charles of Hixton received the J. Paul and Sharroll Richards Endowed Scholarship and the Hoyt R. & Winifred Appelman Young Scholarship Fund.
Tate Murty of Fountain City received the J. Paul and Sharroll Richards Endowed Scholarship, the Mike McCready Scholarship, and the William “Bill” Prochaska Endowed Scholarship.
• • •
AWARD: The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Board of Trustees issued its 2021 Distinguished Service Award to Elizabeth Conaway.
A former first grade teacher at Locust Lane Elementary School, Conaway volunteers for the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and other organizations including the Eau Claire School Library Friends.
She is the 15th recipient of the award.
“I believe Betty brings her teaching experience to her volunteerism,” said Gwen Nyhagen, who nominated Conaway for the award.
“Volunteers are the heart of libraries,” Nyhagen said. “Betty gives her heart to the work she does for the library and its staff in promoting the library as a life-long destination.”
Conaway is an active volunteer at book sales and supports local initiatives like Books for Babies and a recent drive to provide books for refugees at Fort McCoy. She also selects and personally delivers books to nursing homes in smaller communities served by the regional library system.
Conaway uses her teaching skills to determine the reading level of donated children’s books for programs like Give a Kid a Book.
The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to a community member who has served the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in a significant way.
Criteria include significant contributions in at least one of four areas: generosity of time and spirit; the ability to inspire others to service; extraordinary contributions to a library-related issue; and/or particularly notable accomplishments in service to library customers or staff.
• • •
RECOGNIZED: Shanelle Borth of Ellsworth has been recognized as earning the highest grade point average in her major at SUNY Canton’s Honors Convocation in Canton N.Y.
Borth is a sophomore in the college’s Associate in Arts in Liberal Arts-General Studies program.
• • •
INITIATED: William Butak of Chippewa Falls and Katelyn Holmstrom of Rice Lake were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at St. Norbert College, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Butak and Holmstrom are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
From staff reports