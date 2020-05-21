INDUCTED: University of Jamestown nursing student Marianne Scharlau of Elk Mound was inducted into the Xi Kappa-At-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society.
The society recognizes nursing students and community nurse leaders who have demonstrated achievements in nursing, leadership qualities, and high professional standards.
The University of Jamestown is in Jamestown, N.D.
• • •
ELECTED: The activities board for Carthage College in Kenosha has elected its new leaders for the 2020-21 school year.
Katie Wachowiak of Fountain City has been elected president.
• • •
AWARDS: More than 100 students and student groups were recognized at UW-Stout’s annual Leadership Awards programs that were released virtually.
Winners were announced for the Samuel E. Wood Medallion and campus Leadership Awards for the 2019-20 school year. Also, the Outstanding Co-op Student of the Year Award winners were named for 2019.
The Wood Medallion is given annually to seniors who have been active in student activities and exhibited an outstanding degree of leadership while at UW-Stout.
Winners are chosen by a committee representing students, faculty and staff.
The medallion is the highest nonacademic award for students.
Wood was a longtime assistant chancellor for Student Services/Dean of Students. He retired in 1991 and died in February 2013.
Following are the area recipients:
• Nathalie Bonilla, Abbotsford, psychology.
• Cozy Dumas, Lake Hallie, computer science game design and development.
• Matthew Gunderson, Hudson, business administration and psychology.
• Chelsea Stuttgen, Colby, early childhood education.
• Xena VanDusartz, Hammond, applied mathematics and computer science with a business administration concentration.
Winners of the annual Leadership Awards are chosen by a committee made up of students and staff.
Kelsea Goettl of Menomonie, who is a sustainability specialist, was Student Employee of the Year Undergraduate.
The Outstanding Co-op Student of the Year Award was given to 23 students in the university’s Cooperation Education Program.
More than 1,000 students participated in co-ops in the past year. Through Career Services, students work in a paid position in their fields of study and receive academic credit.
The winners are selected by the program’s Advisory Committee for excellence and achievements in their cooperative positions, for contributions to their employers and for academic achievement.
This year’s area winners, their majors and employers are:
• Maria Brownell, Eau Claire, packaging, 3M.
• Parker Lehmann, Chippewa Falls, manufacturing engineering, Seagrave Fire Apparatus.
• Alyssa Weber, Eau Claire, environmental science, UW-Sprout Campus Garden.
• • •
RESEARCH: Bennett Johnson of Eau Claire was one of more than 200 University of Utah undergraduates showcasing their research virtually at the 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium.
The symposium provides an opportunity for students to present their work to students, faculty and other members of the University of Utah community.
Undergraduate students from all disciplines are invited to present their research and creative work.
Johnson, whose majors are communication and political science, represented the communication department.
Johnson gave a presentation titled “A Widening Divide: An Examination of Constitutional Polarization in Supreme Court Nomination Hearings.”
