EAGLE SCOUT: Nicholas Rees of Eau Claire has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.
Rees is from Troop 34 in Eau Claire and received the Eagle Scout award at a Court of Honor at Jacob’s Well Church.
Rees is the son of John and Jennifer Rees. His brother, Matthew, is also an Eagle Scout.
For his Eagle project, Reese led volunteers in revitalizing a fire ring, building new benches and cleaning up debris to provide outdoor space for small groups to meet at Jacob’s Well Church.
• • •
AGRICULTURE GRANT: Gabe Olson-Jensen of River Falls has been awarded an $8,945 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, “Implementing Organic Practices in Modern Apple Growing.”
“Organic practices are the next step for fruit growers. In many years it will be the standard operating procedure. I will utilize pheromone disruption with utilizing puffers and strips,” Olson-Jensen said.
“I will use drape net, which is a protect netting for hail but we think it can be insect netting,” he said. “We will also use various organic sprays.”
The grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program, which is a competitive grant program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration, and education projects.
The focus for each of the NCR-SARE grant programs is on research and education.
• • •
ACCEPTED: Morgan Devine of Colby, a student at Ripon College, has been accepted into a graduate school program.
Devine has accepted an offer from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., to study for a master’s degree in clinical mental health.
In preparation for graduate school, Devine was selected to the Associated Colleges of the Midwest GSEF-Graduate School Exploration Fellowship program, which offered a compensated summer research experience at a Big Ten university last summer.
Only two students from each ACM school typically are accepted to the GSEF program.
Devine is majoring in psychology and has a minor in criminal justice.
She is the daughter of Troy Devine of Colby.
• • •
CATALYST DAY: Annika Anderson and Skylar Kotlarz, both of Arcadia, were among the presenters at Catalyst Day at Ripon College.
Catalyst Day, held each fall and spring, is designed to showcase Ripon College’s Catalyst curriculum and celebrate the achievements of the students who are completing the capstone seminar in Applied Innovation.
The theme for Catalyst Day reflects Ripon’s institutional commitments to sustainability and innovation.
Catalyst 300 students are tasked with developing solutions to prominent real-world issues outlined by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
After Catalyst students are assigned one of these challenges, they demonstrate their mastery of applied innovation by identifying a location where their challenge exists and working collaboratively to propose viable solutions.
• • •
AWARD: Julie Berglund received the University Staff Appreciation Award for May at UW-Stout.
Berglund, of Boyceville, is a laboratory preparation tech senior in the university’s biology department. She has worked at the university for almost 25 years.
Berglund received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Two Boyceville High School seniors, Faith Harnisch and Brady Helland, were named Youth of the Month recently by the Menomonie Optimist Club.
The Youth of the Month program, working in conjunction with staff at the four high schools in Dunn County, honors outstanding students for their academic, extracurricular and community service performance.
Harnisch will graduate with high honors. She is a member of the National Honor Society and participated in basketball and volleyball.
Harnisch has been a regular volunteer at track meets, football games and helps with the concession stand.
Foreshadowing her interest in teaching younger children, Harnisch helped oversee the online schooling of her nieces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She plans to attend UW-Superior to major in early childhood education.
Helland will graduate as the class salutatorian. He is a member of the National Honor Society and played both football and baseball.
Helland is interested in the sciences and has been a long-time member of Boyceville’s successful Science Olympiad team, especially in the areas of physiology and anatomy.
Helland tutors younger students in the Science Olympiad program and has served as an event supervisor for middle school tournaments.
He plans to attend UW-Madison to major in biomedical engineering.
In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club sponsors a scholarship at Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound and Menomonie high schools, and provides dictionaries to every third grader in the county each year, among other programs.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, for use for the 2021-22 school year, has been presented to Seng Moua, a senior at North High School.
Moua is the daughter of Pai Yang and Kou Moua.
She was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter AP of Eau Claire.
Moua will attend Stanford University, where she plans to study human biology.
The $2,500 P.E.O. Star Scholarship is based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application.
A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in January 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women.
There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the U.S. and Canada with almost 250,000 initiated members.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided more than $321 million in financial assistance to more than 105,000 recipients.
For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, visit peointernational.org.
From staff reports