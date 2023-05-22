FIRST PLACE: Tyler Odegard, a journeyman at Royal Construction in Eau Claire, took first place at the National Craft Championship in San Antonio, Texas.
Nealy 200 construction professionals from throughout the country competed at the event.
Established in 1987, the National Craft Championship is made up of an online exam and a six-hour skills competition simulated to be a construction project.
The competition objectives are to demonstrate safety along with craft interdependency and teamwork, simulate working conditions where planning is critical to success, and highlight individual leadership and workmanship skills as the project is assembled and completed.
• • •
GRANTS: Twelve area nonprofit organizations received Hometown Health Grants from Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin’s Community Giving Committee.
The recipients are:
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic.
• Community Haven House.
• Dunn County DHHS Birth to 3 Program.
• Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.
• Feed My People Food Bank.
• Hope Gospel Mission.
• Menomonie Police Department.
• Rice Lake Area Free Clinic.
• Ruby’s Pantry-Cameron.
• Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put Inc.
• West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency Inc.
• Western Dairyland EOC.
“Core to our mission as a nonprofit health care provider is reinvesting into the health of our communities,” said Dr. Richard Helmer, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin.
“While improving the health of the populations we serve is core to our work at Mayo Clinic Health System, we also are keenly aware we cannot do it alone, which is why supporting other community organizations is crucial,” he said.
• • •
AWARDS: Three faculty members and two area students were recognized during UW-Stout’s Research Day presentations and awards.
Faculty award winners were Tina Lee, social science, Outstanding Research Mentor; Laura McCullough, chemistry and physics, Senior Outstanding Researcher; Pranabendu Mitra, food science, Emerging Outstanding Researcher.
Honorable mention student awards included Britney Serafina of Baldwin, a senior environmental science major; and DJ Walker of Menomonie, a senior applied social science major.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area high school students are among 2,500 students nationally who received National Merit $2,500 Scholarships.
They are Emily Wright of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, who plans to study education, and Hayleigh Husby of Menomonie High School, who plans to study environmental policy.
Wright and Husby were chosen by a selected committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors.
The scholarships are based on, among other criteria, academic records, test scores and an essay.
• • •
COMPETED: Lucas Sydlewski of Houlton competed in the Rocky Mountain Drill Classic National Championship as a member of the Missouri Military Academy Armed Fusileer Drill Team, which went on to win the national championship.
One of the largest drill competitions in the West, this year’s Rocky Mountain Drill Classic attracted more than 500 cadets. The MMA Fusileers competed against 28 other teams to earn the national title.
• • •
AWARD: The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Board of Trustees gave its 2022 Distinguished Service Award to Heidi Atkins, Robert Eierman and Carol Gabler in recognition of their work as co-chairs of the Storybuilder Capital Campaign.
They are the first co-recipients in the 16-year history of the award.
The Storybuilder Capital Campaign raised $7 million to help fund the renovation and expansion of the library facility at 400 Eau Claire St.
Atkins, a local attorney, has served as the president of the boards of directors for Literacy Volunteers, Feed My People Food Bank and the Eau Claire YMCA. She has also chaired the Empty Bowls fundraiser for Feed My People.
Eierman was a chemistry professor at UW-Eau Claire for 32 years. He also served on the Library Board of Trustees for six years, four years as president.
Gabler served as executive director of Literacy Chippewa Valley for 20 years and supervised student teachers at UW-Eau Claire from 2007-19. She also volunteers with the Women’s Giving Circle and serves as a volunteer chaplain at an area nursing home.
The library’s Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to a community member who has served the public library in a significant way. Criteria include significant contributions in at least one of four areas: generosity of time and spirit; the ability to inspire others to service; extraordinary contributions to a library-related issue; and particularly notable accomplishments in service to library patrons or staff.
• • •
INITIATED: Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, has welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities.
They include Ethan Ion of Hudson and Sawyer Bowe of Chippewa Falls at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Omicron Delta Kappa’s mission is to honor and develop leaders, encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni, and promote its leadership values of inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service.
From staff reports