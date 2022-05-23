GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
Following a short business meeting, Anthony Roach will provide a presentation titled “Trace Your Family Tree When You’re Young.”
AWARDS: Two area residents received academic awards from the Labovitz School of Business and Economics at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The awards showcase graduating students who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments and exemplary work during their academic career. Recipients are chosen by faculty who consider several factors including grade point average and leadership in extracurricular activities.
Margaret Wingert of Chippewa Falls, a senior entrepreneurship major, received the award for Academic Excellence in Entrepreneurship.
Andrew Benson of Elk Mound, a senior management major, received the award for Academic Achievement & Commitment to the Organizational Management Profession.
UW-EAU CLAIRE AWARDS: Nine alumni and friends of the university have received awards from the UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association.
Honorary Alumnus Award
Brady and Jeanne Foust received this award, which is presented to non-alumni or non-degreed alumni who have demonstrated great love and service to UW-Eau Claire or the greater community.
Brady Foust spent 38 years at UW-Eau Claire and was the longtime chair of the geography department. Hundreds of his former students have jobs in geographic information systems.
Calling himself a “serial entrepreneur,” Brady Foust founded four companies including one company that allowed he and his wife to make philanthropic contributions to UW-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire community.
Jeanne Foust had a 35-year career in the geographic information systems field. She worked at Esri, the world’s leading geographic information systems software producer, and worked with national mapping agencies around the world.
Lifetime Excellence Award
Four people received this award, which is presented to alumni who have demonstrated a long and successful commitment to their careers and communities.
Mark Crosby, who received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1981, had a 40-year retail and consumer product career where he most recently was the CEO of Michaels Stores. Prior to Michaels, Crosby was a leader for many retailers including serving as president of Office Depot, CVS Pharmacy, Macy’s and Sears, and CEO of Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Crosby credits his time at UW-Eau Claire with providing him a chance to grow up in a caring environment and with the broad business background that he leveraged throughout his career.
Timothy Murphy, who received a bachelor’s degree in business in 1976, spent the majority of his business career with American Express, where he was instrumental in growing the company’s business-to-business capabilities from a startup division to a global expense management powerhouse.
Murphy received American Express’ highest level of recognition, being inducted into their Worldwide Hall of Fame.
After retirement, Murphy was struck by a rare neurological disorder that has affected his balance and mobility. He traded in his golf clubs and bike for a camera and cane. As of today, Murphy has published seven photography books, had his artwork exhibited in multiple shows, taught photography classes, donated artwork and raised money for more than a dozen charities.
Michael O’Meara, who received a bachelor’s degree in 1972, was a UW-Eau Claire student when he and his business partner Pat Stoffers started the travel company Holiday Vacations, specializing in group motor coach tours.
He purchased Peoples Bank Midwest in 1990, opened a bank in Eau Claire in 1996 and another in the Twin Cities in 2007.
O’Meara was involved in many regional organizations as well as being a member of the board of directors of National Presto Industries and a board member of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank.
“My time growing up at UW-EC was a critically important part of my life,” O’Meara said. “Leaving the farm to attend college in Eau Claire, where I had no idea of what the future would hold, was a big step for me. The gentle, caring guidance from faculty and staff perfectly set the stage for my business and personal future.”
Michael Rindo, who received a bachelor’s degree in speech in 1978, worked at UW-Eau Claire for nearly 20 years, retiring in 2020 as assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations.
Before coming to UW-Eau Claire, Rindo had a nearly 25-year career in broadcast journalism and newsroom management, including at television stations in Eau Claire as well as Rochester, N.Y., and Kalamazoo, Mich.
Rindo arrived at UW-Eau Claire in 2001 as executive director of communications. As his duties grew to include government and community relations, he was named special assistant to the chancellor with added responsibilities for facilities planning. He was assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations from 2013 until his retirement.
President’s Award
Three people received this award, which recognizes outstanding professional or personal achievements and service to UW-Eau Claire.
Russel Mikkelson, who received a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1983, is a professor of music and has been director of bands at Ohio State University for the past 24 years.
After graduating from UW-Eau Claire, Mikkelson spent seven years as a high school band director before embarking on his career in higher education. He was an assistant professor of music and director of bands at the State University of New York at Fredonia before becoming the sixth director of bands at Ohio State.
As a trumpeter, Mikkelson has played shows with many artists and entertainers including The Four Tops, Bobby Vinton, Marie Osmond, Jay Leno and Bob Newhart.
Jennifer Rogalsky, who received a bachelor’s degree in geography and resource management in 1994, is an associate professor and former chair of the department of geography and sustainability studies and an affiliated faculty member in the Black and Africana studies program at the State University of New York in Geneseo.
Rogalsky teaches several urban geography and regional geography courses. She has been teaching, researching and developing academic programming in Ghana, West Africa, since 2008. She was a Fulbright Scholar at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana.
Rogalsky has conducted research on U.S. welfare reform policy and public transportation, urban education in American cities and gentrification without displacement.
Laura Talley, who received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1986, recently retired as the market president of BMO Harris Bank and is now doing consulting and board work with companies in western Wisconsin.
Talley said UW-Eau Claire’s College of Business prepared her well for a career in finance and in obtaining her MBA.
“As a banker, I could clearly see that UW-EC was a driver of economic progress in the region and never more so than the past 10 years,” Talley said. “UW-EC’s economic contributions to the region impacts both companies and individuals in so many ways and helps drive the growth and quality of life for all.”
