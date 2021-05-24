YOUTH OF THE MONTH: Two Menomonie High School students, Shelby Tuschl and Shane Drazkowski, were named Youth of the Month recently by the Menomonie Optimist Club.
The Youth of the Month program, working in conjunction with staff at the four high schools in Dunn County, honors outstanding students for their academic, extracurricular and community service performance.
Tuschl loves art and music and has played violin in the school orchestra.
Tuschl has also been a stalwart in the Poetry Club throughout her high school years, and served as leader of the club last year.
She works at Emerald Ridge, helping plan and implement weddings and special events.
Tuschl hasn’t yet chosen her college or university, but expects to study the business area.
Drazkowski is interested in the science and math areas, especially physics, astro-biophysics and calculus.
Drazkowski is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a four-year soccer team member, serving as co-captain his junior and senior years.
He is active in his church and its youth groups, and works at Gibson Aviation.
Drazkowski will attend the University of Minnesota, where he expects to study aerospace engineering.
In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club sponsors a scholarship at Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound and Menomonie high schools, and provides dictionaries to every third grader in the county each year, among other programs.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Nineteen Western Technical College (La Crosse) construction and industrial trade apprentices received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.
The recipients include Jaden Anderson of Melrose, John Henn of Maiden Rock, Baylee Johnson of Trempealeau and Derrek McAnallen of Whitehall.
The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing and equipment vital to their trades.
This year, Ascendium awarded a total of $375,000 in Tools of the Trade scholarships to 250 construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wisconsin Technical College System.
Since the program’s inception, 94% of recipients across the system have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.
