AWARD: Diane Ryberg of Eau Claire is the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Association of Family & Consumer Sciences Leader Award.
The award was established to identify and honor family and consumer sciences professionals who have made significant contributions to the field.
Ryberg is an education consultant and state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser for the Department of Public Instruction.
She provides workshops and training sessions for family consumer sciences teachers in all curriculum units of study. She serves as a liaison, providing professional staff development and leadership in family and consumer sciences education programs for Wisconsin school districts.
• • •
AGRICULTURE YOUTH COUNCIL: Rachel Boehlke of Thorp and Jescey Thompson of Galesville will be among the members of the next Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Boehlke, Thompson and 13 other students, who will be high school seniors during the 2022-23 school year, will serve a one-year term on the council.
“Congratulations to these students on their selection to the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Randy Romanski said.
“While the students share a passion for agriculture, they each have unique experiences and knowledge that will contribute to vibrant conversations in next year’s sessions,” he said.
The goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight into agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities across the industry.
Council members were selected based on their submitted application materials, which included a brief essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation. Starting in September, the council members will meet virtually each month to listen to speakers and engage in discussion about a variety of agricultural topics.
• • •
INDUCTED: Madlen Kobs of Baldwin, Katrina Hunt of Chippewa Falls and Kaylynn Imsande of Menomonie are among 133 UW-Madison students who have been inducted into the academic honor society Phi Beta Kappa.
Students invited to membership in Phi Beta Kappa must be Letters & Science degree candidates, have high academic achievement as demonstrated by earned grades, and have taken advanced coursework demonstrating breadth across subject matter.
About 5% of the Letters & Science senior class is inducted into the liberal arts and sciences scholar society.
Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences. It has 290 chapters at leading colleges and universities in the U.S.
From staff reports