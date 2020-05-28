AWARDS: Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minn., recently recognized two area students with academic honors.
Cassandra Barr of Eau Claire, daughter of Tom and Marcy Barr, received the Outstanding Business Major Award in marketing.
Amelia Sweet of River Falls, daughter of Lynnette Sweet, received the American Chemical Society Award.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, for the 2020-21 school year, has been presented to Grace Multhauf, a senior at Regis High School.
Multhauf was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter AP of Eau Claire.
Multhauf has been accepted and will attend Michigan Technological University, Houghton, Mich., where she plans to study medicine beginning this fall.
The P.E.O. Star Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success.
The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the U.S. or Canada, and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application.
A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in January 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College, is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women.
There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the U.S. and Canada, with almost 250,000 initiated members.
• • •
AWARDS: The UW-Stout student newspaper and its writers recently won two state awards.
The Stoutonia took two second place awards in the collegiate Division B of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association annual contest.
Editor-in-chief Bryce Parr earned the award for an arts and entertainment story on a brewery in downtown Menomonie. Parr graduated May 9 with a degree in professional communication and emerging media.
Alex Lutz, who graduated last year, garnered a second place in the sports category for an article on UW-Stout’s gymnastics team.
• • •
HONORED: Maya Peterson of River Falls is one of 99 UW-Madison students who were honored by the UW-Madison Leadership Certificate program for developing their leadership capacity and excelling both inside and outside the classroom.
The honored School of Pharmacy doctoral students earned a Path of Distinction in Leadership.
• • •
AWARD: UW-River Falls recently bestowed its highest non-academic honor on nine students including Whitney Baehr of Withee and Bryanne Stites of Prescott.
Both students are senior elementary education majors.
The Chancellor’s Award for Students recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, excellence and service, both on campus and in the community.
Recipients must also have shown a commitment to UW-River Falls’ core values, as well as positive and inspiring personal traits and contributions in areas such as undergraduate research, inclusivity and global education.
Recipients must be juniors, seniors or graduate students and can receive nominations and letters of support from UW-River Falls faculty or advisors, university staff, external organization leaders, fellow students or be self-nominated.
A selection committee comprised of appointees from the chancellor’s staff, academic colleges, student support staff and the Student Government Association considers every nominee and selects finalists for interviews.
After the interviews, the committee submits its recommendations to the chancellor, who makes the final decisions.
• • •
PRIDE AWARDS: Staff at Altoona High School give Pride Awards each semester to recognize achievement, motivation and a positive attitude.
Following are the recipients for the spring semester and the staff members who recognized them:
• Chaize Kruchowski and Kathy Anderson.
• Nolan Kramschuster and Jeff Ballentine.
• Morgan Dekan and Jenna Baxter.
• Ava Amthauer and Dave Boley.
• Jase Meyer and Kim Butnick.
• Elizabeth Hansen and Carrie Carlson.
• Erik Kragness and Cody Curry.
• Micah Harris Gore and Emily Dressel.
• Kate Golat and Erica Emerson.
• Makenzie Chmelik and Mel Engen.
• Ally Planert and Anita Fairbanks.
• Ben Kuenkel and Kevin Fruit.
• Kaitlyn Ruthven and Mary Gonstead.
• Natalie Bethke and Rachel Haling.
• Colin Boyarski and Chad Hanson.
• Madison Schroeder and Teresa Harp.
• Serenity Harris Gore and Jen Kronenberg.
• Abigael Nauertz and Matt Kruszka.
• Sydney Kramer and Todd Lenz.
• Sadie Matthews and Erin Lynnes.
• Dallas Hall and Steve Marczinke.
• Kendrah Beranek and Jeff McLain.
• Alexis Goeppinger and Jay Mielke.
• Jack Riepe and Amanda Mussehl.
• Blake Ploeckelman and Angela Nelson.
• Angie Allard and Kelly Ostrander.
• Mikey Arntz and Justin Ranek.
• Brooke Bauman and Lindsey Redetzke.
• Gavin Martin and Jim Reif.
• Sydni Yarrington and Krystle Ricci.
• Serenity Biren and Andy Riechers.
• Kari Peterson and Russ Riehbrandt.
• Kiera Borchardt and Jen Robertson.
• Annika Howell and Angela Roloson.
• Alex Severson and Deanna Schilling.
• Kennedy Trippler and Emily Sibilski.
• Carlos Wollmer and Kelly Simonson.
• Grace Meating and Bill Steinke.
• Caitlyn Mahnke and Sophie Tallard.
• Ellie Benson and Amy Thieded.
• Keelyn Marlaire and Elissa Upward.
• Jocelyn Ramos and Lori Weinmeister.
• Kylie Sinnette and Kim Youngberg.
• • •
AWARD: Walter Brose of New Richmond received the Wilbur H. Wright Memorial Prize from Colorado College at its annual Honors Convocation.
The traditional Ceremony celebrates outstanding students, faculty and staff and includes the bestowing of departmental awards, all-college awards, and awards from the Colorado College Student Government Association.
Brose is a senior physics and classics major at Colorado College.
• • •
AWARD: Leah Crist of Chippewa Falls was named Criminal Justice Student of the Year at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
Academic departments at the university recognize outstanding students each year.
Students are notified of these honors and recognized during special departmental events held as the spring semester ends.
The celebrations were virtual this spring.
• • •
DONATION: The Chippewa Steel and Charter Bank partnered to raise $1,000 for the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls.
For each save made by Steel goalies at home during the 2019-20 season, $1 was donated on behalf of Charter Bank to the clinic.
During the season, 697 saves were made for a total of $697.
Charter Bank donated an additional $303 to make for a total $1,000 donation.
“Charter Bank is proud to partner with the Chippewa Steel and the Saves for a Cause Promotion,” said Paul Kohler, president and CEO of Charter Bank. “The Steel does so much for the local community, and we couldn’t have been more excited to donate to the Open Door Clinic as well.”
From staff reports