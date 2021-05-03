INITIATED: Three area residents have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at UW-Platteville, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are Jason Hanson of Augusta, Rebecca Kes of Cumberland and Raleigh Frankewicz of Thorp.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
AWARD: Tjorven Landwehr, a UW-Stout junior from Chippewa Falls, received a bronze award in the student division of the recent Minnesota AdFed awards sponsored by the Advertising Federation of Minnesota.
Also honored at the event, called the Show, were professional designers in the Twin Cities and region.
The Show is juried by accomplished creative directors, writers and designers from across the country.
• • •
INDUCTED: Six area residents are among the 229 UW-Madison students who have been inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.
They are Jonathan Talberg of Boyceville, Samuel Hossain of Colfax, Leigh Krieger of Eau Claire, Michael Sauer of Hammond, Ian Lapcinski of Prescott and Madeline Kieren of River Falls.
Phi Beta Kappa is the nation’s oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences.
Phi Beta Kappa has 290 chapters at leading colleges and universities in the U.S.
• • •
AWARDS: Two area students have received awards from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota in Winona, Minn.
Joseph Pyka, son of Thomas and Christine Pyka of Independence, received the Blessed James Miller, FSC Award. It is presented to a student who has dedicated his college experience to promoting the legacy of Blessed James Miller, spreading the compassion of God, and continually serving the community.
Olivia Meyer, daughter of Jeremy and Rebecca Meyer of Rice Lake, received the Environmental Awareness Award. Meyer is a co-president of the Biology Club.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Three area students have received scholarships from Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Emma Wright of Eau Claire received the Joel Milan Shields Endowed Scholarship, Heerema Family Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.
Hannah Wright of Eau Claire received the Joel Milan Shields Endowed Scholarship, Verle & Hilda Ver Dught Endowed Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship.
Victoria Sparger of Chippewa Falls received the Heerema Family Scholarship.
• • •
AWARD: Violet Penman, a senior conservation and environmental planning major from Hudson, is one of eight UW-River Falls students to receive the Chancellor’s Award for Students.
It is the university’s highest non-academic honor.
The award recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, excellence and service, both on campus and in the community.
Recipients must also have shown a commitment to UW-River Falls’ core values, as well as positive and inspiring personal traits and contributions in areas such as undergraduate research, inclusivity and global education.
Penman’s passion for sustainability led to a leadership role with the university’s Office of Sustainability.
In her role as student sustainability representative, Penman helps to promote sustainable practices, as well as environmental consciousness, both on campus and throughout the community.
Penman’s post-graduation plans may include moving into the workforce as a designer of sustainable spaces or the Peace Corps.
