FARM TECHNOLOGY SCHOLARSHIPS: Wisconsin Farm Technology Days 2021 is offering three scholarships to Eau Claire County and other area students for post-high school agricultural training.
While applications are due by Aug. 20, all candidates must participate in the Eau Claire show that will be held July 20-22 at Huntsinger Farms, the largest producer and processor of horseradish in the country.
The three scholarship awards are for $2,000, $1,000 and $500, respectively, among qualified applicants who have participated in Farm Technology Days since planning began.
Students interested in applying for the scholarships who have not yet participated in any of the planning for the Eau Claire show can find volunteer opportunities at wifarmtechdays.org/volunteers.
Applicants must take agriculture-related training within the UW System or Wisconsin Technical College System.
Candidates for the scholarships must be residents of and attend school in one of the following counties: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn.
Candidates must be planning to enter their senior year of high school or first year of college this fall.
Candidates must rank in the upper 50% of their class with a minimum 3.0 grade point average.
Candidates must have participated in Eau Claire County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days activities at some time during the period of 2018 to 2021.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four area students have each received $300 scholarships from the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild.
The recipients are:
• Ryan Dettbarn, a student from Memorial High School. She plans to major in theatre arts at Viterbo University.
Dettbarn was given the E-Squared Award by teachers for excellence and effort seven times, performed in the Eagle Show Choir and was a member of the National Society of High School Scholars with a 4.0 grade point average.
“I fell in love with performing at a young age and I always felt that being on stage is where I truly belong,” Dettbarn said.
“I am incredibly grateful to the entire Guild for the opportunities they have provided me over the years and for their support of young artists in the area,” she said.
• Isabel Walsh, a student from Eleva-Strum High School. She plans to major in theatre arts and minor in English at Adelphi University in New York.
“My decision to pursue theatre as a career was an easy one. I have been active in theatre since fifth grade,” Walsh said.
“I have enjoyed participating in the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s summer programs and have made lifelong friends through my involvement at the Guild,” she said.
Throughout high school Walsh was involved in forensics, theatre, Honor Society, Tri-State Honors Band, All-State Honors Choir, SADD, FFA and the Beef River Pace Setters 4-H Club.
• Emily Szymanski, a student attending UW-Eau Claire. She is majoring in theatre arts.
“I’ve been involved in theatre since sixth grade, and I’ve dedicated every year of my life since then to it,” Szymanski said.
“Theatre has become more than a potential career path but a reason for living,” she said.
A member of the dean’s list, Szymanski is a member of the Blugold Marching Band, UW-Eau Claire Players, and the Theatre Guild’s education committee.
Szymanski will teach classes for the Theatre Guild as part of its Summer Youth Drama Camp and will assistant direct its summer children’s production of “Alice in Wonderland.”
• Josie Butzler, a student attending UW-Eau Claire. She is majoring in English/language arts education and minoring in theatre arts and German.
She is a member of the dean’s list.
Along with an extensive theatre resume, Butzler is involved with Mock Trial, where she earned an Outstanding Regional Witness Performance Award by utilizing her theatre improve and acting skills.
“While I am dedicated to theatre in the present, I am even more passionate about incorporating it into my future,” Butzler said.
“By devoting my time to theatre, I am preparing myself to deliver a well-rounded education to my future students,” she said.
From staff reports