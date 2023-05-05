REVOLUTIONARY WOMEN: The account of George Washington and his troops crossing the Delaware River is a familiar one, but have you ever wondered about the role of women in our country’s fight for independence?

Kathleen Waldvogel will share details about the topic when she discusses her book “Spies, Soldiers, Couriers and Saboteurs: Women of the American Revolution” on Thursday during the “Thursdays at the U” spring series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.