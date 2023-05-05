REVOLUTIONARY WOMEN: The account of George Washington and his troops crossing the Delaware River is a familiar one, but have you ever wondered about the role of women in our country’s fight for independence?
Kathleen Waldvogel will share details about the topic when she discusses her book “Spies, Soldiers, Couriers and Saboteurs: Women of the American Revolution” on Thursday during the “Thursdays at the U” spring series at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The presentation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall in Ritzinger Hall on the Rice Lake campus.
Waldvogel will discuss how, with the start of the American Revolution, many women were forced to re-evaluate their lives.
While husbands, fathers and brothers joined the Continental Army or the militia, many women who were primarily taking care of their home and children now were faced with overseeing farms, businesses and finances.
Some also ended up playing critical roles in the war effort as the spies, soldiers, couriers or saboteurs featured in the book’s title.
Waldvogel is a former teacher who always enjoyed writing. While teaching fifth-grade social studies, she renewed her passion for American history and began reading as many books as possible on the subject. After retiring, she decided to merge her two interests and began researching little-known women of the American Revolution.
The result is her middle-grade book, which is sold at several museums and historic sites throughout the country, including at the Paul Revere House and the Old North Church in Boston. She is also part of the Old North Church’s digital speaker series.
For more information on the “Thursdays at the U” series, call 715-788-6244 or send an email to series organizer Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu.
• • •
RETIRED EDUCATORS: The Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association will meet at noon Monday, May 15, at the Menomonie Moose Lodge.
The guest speaker is Mary Jane Thomsen, executive director of the Northwest Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross, which covers 17 counties. An overview of the services and needs of the chapter will be highlighted.
All retired public school employees, pre-school through university, are welcome. Lunch will be served.
Please RSVP to Jean by May 11 by calling 715-235-8286.
• • •
WOMEN’S CONNECTION: Eau Claire Women’s Connection is holding its May luncheon at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Moose Family Center, 3606 Curvue Road.
The featured speaker will be Jennifer Taylor, who tutors children with dyslexia.
The inspirational speaker will be Delores Liesner of Racine, who will present “From Mayhem to Miracles-Finding Purpose Despite an Abusive Past.”
The cost is $16 for the meal and program.
Reservations should be made by Thursday by calling Darla at 715-835-5288.
• • •
KOHL AWARDS: Twenty-one area residents are among the 306 Wisconsin students, teachers and administrators who are the recipients of the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation’s 2023 Student Excellence and Initiative, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership awards.
Student Excellence and Initiative Scholarships of $10,000 were awarded to 190 graduating high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence and have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership in their community.
Following are the area Student Excellence Scholars:
• Madeline Bunton, Ladysmith High School.
• Alan George, Mondovi High School.
• Ella Spitz, Chippewa Falls High School.
• Amelia Dittman, New Richmond High School.
• Ingrid Holter, Hudson High School.
• Anna Imsande, Menomonie High School.
• Fran Peterson, Barron High School.
• Samuel Seguin, Menomonie High School.
Following are the area Student Initiative Scholars:
• Kourtney Foley, Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
• Kiera Kjos, Whitehall High School.
• Gabryelle Froeba, Colby High School.
• Tamika Heck, Abbotsford High School.
• Carter Lessman, Gilmanton High School.
• Bridget Roushia, Eau Claire North High School.
• Olivia Grand, Hudson High School.
• Sid Lane, Plum City High School.
• Anthony Nelson, Glenwood City High School.
Teacher Fellowship awards of $6,000 were presented to 100 teachers who were nominated for their leadership and service in and outside the classroom, their ability to inspire a love of learning and to motivate their students.
Following are the area Teacher Fellowship award recipients:
• Julie Kacures, Gilmanton High School.
• Kelly Hackbarth Miller, Hudson Middle School.
• Samantha Peterson, Hudson Middle School.
Prinicpal Leadership awards of $6,000 were given to 16 principals for setting high standards for instruction, achievement and character, and creating a climate to best serve students, families, staff and community.
• Mark Chapin of Meyer Middle School in River Falls was the only area recipient of a Principal Leadership award.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl said.
“These student, teacher, and principal award recipients have demonstrated incredible hard work, achievements, and service,” he said. “I congratulate them all and hope this award not only helps them in their individual pursuits but also reminds them to pay it forward in the future.”
Award recipients are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s cosponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies, the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Homeschooling Parents Association.
The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Kohl, a former U.S. senator, philanthropist and businessman.
Since 1990, the foundation has awarded nearly $34 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
From staff reports