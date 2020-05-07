GOLF FUNDRAISER: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville is hosting a golf outing Friday, June 5, at the Neillsville Country Club.
“The Highground team is happy to be planning our first warm weather event after having to cancel several events due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Meranda Lelonek, The Highground’s event coordinator.
The fundraiser features a 9-hole golf scramble, lunch, wingspan raffles, hole games and prizes.
For more information, to sign up, become a sponsor or make a donation, call The Highground at 715-743-4224 or visit thehighground.us/events/golf-outing.
• • •
NATIONAL BOARD: Sarah French, executive director of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, has been named to the board of directors for the National School Foundation Association.
“To have the honor to support our schools that open their doors to everyone is a privilege,” French said.
“During the last five years, I have discovered my passion for fundraising and public education and want to dive deeper to offer my skills and passion to NSFA,” she said.
NSFA board chairperson Toba Cohen-Dunning welcomed French during the organization’s national meeting in March in Philadelphia.
“Sarah raised the profile of her foundation dramatically and expanded donor sources to raise substantial scholarship, teacher grants and legacy funding each year,” Cohen-Dunning said.
“Her fundraising, financial management, communication and leadership skills are perfect for this role and will allow her to be a mentor to many in our field,” Cohen-Dunning said.
French holds bachelor’s degrees in public communications and psychology, and a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Her two-year term to the national board of directors starts this month.
• • •
AWARD: Jim Phillips, professor and chairman of the UW-Eau Claire chemistry department, is one of three 2020 recipients of the Outstanding Mentorship Award from the chemistry division of the Council on Undergraduate Research.
The award recognizes excellence in mentoring undergraduate researchers, honoring exceptional mentoring and advising by higher education faculty across all subdisciplines of chemistry.
Phillips, who received the 2015 UW-Eau Claire Excellence in Mentoring Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity Award, joined the UW-Eau Claire faculty in 1998 after completing his doctorate at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, and a postdoctoral research fellowship at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
• • •
INITIATED: Jade Janssen of Eau Claire, a student at UW-Milwaukee, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
About 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni are initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
The society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the U.S. and Philippines.
• • •
FINALISTS: Four area high school seniors have been selected as finalists to receive the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s 2020 WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital.
The area recipients are Charlie Stuhl of Ellsworth High School, Linzy Sendelbach of Arcadia High School, Kameri Meredith of Colfax High School and Lauren Steien of Blair-Taylor High School.
More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.
To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected, based on both athletic and academic achievement, from each of four WIAA divisions.
The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalists will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website and broadcast statewide by Fox Sports on several dates to be announced.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Three area students received scholarships from Central College of Pella, Iowa.
Emma Wright of Eau Claire received the Heerema Family Scholarship, Joel Milan Shields Endowed Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Hannah Wright of Eau Claire received the Joel Milan Shields Endowed Scholarship, Verle & Hilda Ver Dught Endowed Scholarship in Biology and Journey Scholarship.
Victoria Sparger of Chippewa Falls received the Heerema Family Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
• • •
AWARD: Cathie Weissman has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for April at UW-Stout.
Weissman, of Menomonie, is a financial specialist for the School of Art and Design.
Weissman, originally from Greendale, came to UW-Stout as a graduate student seeking certification as a school psychologist. She received her Education Specialist degree in guidance and counseling in August 1992. She then went on to complete a doctorate from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.
Weissman received a certificate of recognition, UW-Stout travel mug and UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Several area students have received scholarships from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at UW-River Falls.
The college awarded 181 scholarships totaling more than $169,000 to continuing students for the 2020-21 school year.
Following are some of the area recipients, their majors, names of their scholarships and their value:
• Arcadia: Collin Weltzien, agricultural business, Archie J. Brovold Scholarship, $395; Kenneth E. Wallin Cooperatives Scholarship, $300.
Curtis Weltzien, agricultural business, Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation Scholarships, $1,000.
• Baldwin: Tyler Ayers, geology, Dave and Patricia Stone Geology Scholarship, $1,500.
Vanessa Achterhof, dairy science, Lee Milligan Memorial Agriculture Scholarship, $600.
• Boyd: Allison Raffetto, food science, Northwest Dairy Technology Scholarship, $500.
• Chippewa Falls: Jordyn Abramowicz, horticulture, Michael and Jessina Dineen Memorial Scholarship, $2,000.
• Colby: Katerina Kolzow, marketing communications, Stanley J. & Lois Atkinson Bednarczyk Scholarship, $500.
• Eleva: Alexandra Hansen, conservation and environmental planning, Martin A. Abrahamsen Scholarship, $675.
• Ellsworth: Hannah Nelson, agricultural business, Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation, $1,000.
• Fountain City: Deanna Wiersgalla, agricultural education, Compeer Financial Scholarship, $1,000.
• Glenwood City: Rachel Skinner, dairy science, Richard J. & LaVerne Delorit Scholarship, $700; W.F. Lusk Memorial Scholarship, $350.
• Hammond: Jillian Turbeville, horticulture, Ralph, Ruth & Wayne Locke Memorial Scholarship, $800; St. Croix County Master Gardener Scholarship, $1,000.
