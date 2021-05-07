STATE PATROL RECRUITING: The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently recruiting women and men ready to begin a career in law enforcement.
”We’re looking for a diverse group of candidates who share the mission of serving and protecting the citizens and visitors of this state,” State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.
”No law enforcement experience is needed,” he said. “In fact, we welcome people who are looking for a new, meaningful career start.”
Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness testing, background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.
Applicants have five years from their date of hire with the State Patrol to earn an associate degree or 60 college credits.
Along with enforcing traffic and criminal laws, State Patrol officers can serve in a variety of roles including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, dignitary protection, human trafficking, drug interdiction, and commercial motor vehicle inspectors.
Those accepted into the six-month State Patrol Academy in Fort McCoy receive a salary plus meals and lodging during their Monday to Friday training.
Cadets learn from experienced officers with the goal of strengthening communication skills, self confidence, physical and mental capabilities.
The recruiting class will begin training on Jan. 2 and graduate on July 1, 2022.
Previous recruit classes have ranged in size from 25 to 50 cadets.
Upon graduation from the academy, cadets also receive 12 additional weeks of field training and are based out of one of the five State Patrol regions.
The State Patrol will be holding virtual information sessions and in-person open houses at each of its locations.
Troopers and inspectors will be available to give a rundown of the current hiring timeline, share tips on how to prepare for a career at the State Patrol and answer questions.
One of the regional outdoor open houses will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Eau Claire Post, 5005 U.S. 53.
• • •
PACKERS GRANTS: The Green Bay Packers Foundation is seeking applications for its annual grant program.
The application period is open until July 1.
This year, the foundation will focus on awarding grants to organizations that will use the money for programs or projects that address arts and culture, athletics and education causes.
Only organizations whose programs fit the established criteria may apply for and be considered for grants.
Different focus areas are emphasized through the application process each year, and this is the second year of the current three-year grant cycle.
In 2022, the focus will be animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, health and wellness including drug/alcohol and domestic violence.
Organizations may only apply for a grant once during the three-year cycle.
Interested applicants can find out if they are eligible to apply for a grant and complete the application online at packers.com/foundation.
• • •
LEADERSHIP DINNER: Mark Johnson, head coach of the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team, will be the guest speaker at this year’s Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America’s annual Leadership Dinner fundraiser.
The evening includes an auction and stories of how Scouting makes a difference in the Chippewa Valley.
Johnson was also a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s gold-medal winning effort. He had a successful 11-year NHL career and is the winningest coach in Wisconsin Badgers history.
The Chippewa Valley Council will be presenting Jake and Peg Leinenkugel with “The Good Scout Award” to honor their contributions to local Scouting programs and their commitment to organizations throughout the Chippewa Valley.
The Leadership Dinner will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
Individual seats are $275 or $2,500 to purchase a table for 10 people.
For more information, visit bsa-cvc.org.
• • •
INITIATED: Joshua Bach-Hanson of Eau Claire, a student at UW-Madison, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Bach-Hanson is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
DONATION: Nels Gunderson Chevrolet in Osseo has donated money to the Fall Creek Area Fire District to buy four new portable scene lights and a battery charger for the lights.
The lights were recently purchased and have been used on several fire calls.
• • •
AWARD: Shanelle Borth of Ellsworth earned an academic award at State University of New York-Canton’s recent 2021 Honors Convocation Celebration.
Borth is a practical nursing major and earned the highest GPA as a freshman.
About 200 students were recognized at the ceremony.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Emily Zenda of Eau Claire recently received a $2,500 PerkSpot Scholarship to Western Governors University.
The scholarship is designed for employees of eligible PerkSpot clients who wish to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
Zenda, a surgical nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University.
• • •
AWARD: Kim Uetz, a library services assistant-advanced acquisitions specialist at UW-Stout, received the 2021 University Library’s Barnard Outstanding Service Award.
“I get a chance each day to work with a team I enjoy,” said Uetz of Knapp, who has worked at the library since 2008.
“We work hard, but we have a lot of fun,” she said. “It is a pleasure to come to work every day with my Instructional Resources Service family.”
The Barnard Award recognizes a library staff member who exemplifies collaborative initiatives with the larger UW-Stout community, engages in leading-edge efforts, enhances library services/resources and exemplifies outstanding customer service efforts.
The recipient is chosen based on nomination statements submitted on their behalf by faculty, staff and students.
“At first I was surprised,” Uetz said of winning the award. “Then I was overwhelmed with happiness, excitement and yes, even tears. I am honored to receive the prestigious Barnard Award. I extend my sincere gratitude and thank the Barnard family for making this award possible for our university.”
Heather Stecklein, university archivist and area research center director, said Uetz deserves the award for her exemplary service to faculty, staff and students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The David P. Barnard Family Endowment and Stout University Foundation support the award.
David Barnard, retired dean of Learning Resources, and his wife, Kay, established the award in 2000.
• • •
AGRICULTURE COUNCIL: The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has announced the members of the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
They include Kelly Herness of Whitehall and Sophie Koehler of Chippewa Falls.
The students, who will be high school seniors during the 2021-22 school year, will begin their one-year term in September.
“Congratulations to these exceptional students on their selection to the second Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski.
“Each member brings a great enthusiasm for Wisconsin agriculture to the council, and I look forward to speaking with them during their sessions,” he said.
Members were selected based on their submitted materials including an application, letter of recommendation and one-minute video.
The council members will participate in monthly virtual sessions, interacting with speakers and participating in discussions about Wisconsin agriculture.
The Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council was created in 2020 to highlight agricultural career opportunities, share state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers, provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agriculture policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants.
For more information about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.
