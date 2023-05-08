DONATION: WESTconsin Credit Union has donated $10,000 to area Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals from the credit union’s October National Cooperative Month and February Chain of Hearts fundraising efforts.
The donation will support Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul and CMN Hospitals at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse in their work to provide state-of-the-art specialty treatments.
PHI KAPPA PHI: Four UW-River Falls students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are Dick Larson of Baldwin, Kathleen Zimmer of Glen Flora, Jenna Brosted of Holcombe and Kimberly Beenken of River Falls.
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM: Abigail Martin of Chippewa Falls, a member of the Trine University women’s hockey team in Angola, Ind., was named to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic Team.
To qualify for the All-Academic Team, players must be sophomores, juniors or seniors and carry a grade point average of at least 3.3.
CARYVILLE FERRY: A new monument commemorating the Caryville Ferry was unveiled recently at Holte’s Landing at the Chippewa River in Caryville in Dunn County.
The monument, donated by Guy and Judy Wood, includes two historic photos and the following information:
“The last of six Chippewa River ferry crossings between Eau Claire and Durand, the Caryville Ferry provided river crossings from 1909 until the completion of the Dunn County Highway H bridge in October 1964. Held to its path with a cable crossing the river, the ferry was first propelled only by the river’s current. The ferry was later upgraded with a winch driven by a Model A Ford engine. The 40-foot ferry could carry two cars.
March through November, service was provided whenever a vehicle came to this crossing, 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Bill Alf and his four sons operated this daily service for the last 16 seasons. The county service agreement included the south shore house with an annual payment of $3,800.”
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARDS: Some area schools participating in winter sports state tournaments in 2023 were recognized for their sportsmanship by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Baldwin-Woodville High School won the team sportsmanship award in team wrestling. It’s the third time the school has won the award overall.
Chippewa Falls High School received an honorable mention for sportsmanship in gymnastics.
Whitehall High School received an honorable mention for sportsmanship in boys basketball.
Colfax and Chippewa Falls McDonell high schools received honorable mention in sportsmanship for girls basketball.
GOLDEN APPLE AWARDS: The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has given the 2023 Golden Apple Awards to an honoree from each of the 22 schools in the Eau Claire Area School District.
The honorees were selected by their peers. Each honoree received $500 for classroom use. Each school will receive $500 for its school fund. General business partners in the Chippewa Valley sponsored these awards.
Following are the recipients and their business partners:
• Leslie Perrenoud, Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School, sponsored by Lasker Jewelers.
• Karen Gullicksrud, DeLong Middle School, sponsored by C&M Homebuilders and Real Estate.
• Jill Hegg, District Office, sponsored by Eau Claire Area School District.
• Deborah Skalecki, Eau Claire Virtual School, sponsored by anonymous.
• Pa Sia Moua, Flynn Elementary School, sponsored by Marshfield Clinic & Security Health Plan.
• Abbie Oleson, Lakeshore Elementary School, sponsored by Digicopy.
• Dana Abel, Locust Lane Elementary School, sponsored by UW-Eau Claire College of Education & Human Services.
• Christine Wickland, Longfellow Elementary School, sponsored by Student Transit.
• Jonathon Szymanski, Manz Elementary School, sponsored by WEAU News.
• Kaila Rabideau, McKinley Charter School, sponsored by M3 Insurance.
• Kelly Staniszewski, Meadowview Elementary School, sponsored by Kristo Orthodontic Specialists.
• Nicole Anderson, Memorial High School, sponsored by Royal Credit Union.
• Jackson Yang, North High School, sponsored by Security Financial Bank.
• Michelle Peplinski, Northstar Middle School, sponsored by Wipfli Financial Advisors.
• Erin Johnson, Northwoods Elementary School, sponsored by US Bank.
• Traci Schneider, Prairie Ridge Early Learning, sponsored by TrustPoint.
• Erin Anderson, Putnam Heights Elementary School, sponsored by Marsh & McLennan Agency.
• Anika Dervetski, Robbins Elementary School, sponsored by Hasenberg Financial Group.
• Katherine Skutley, Roosevelt Elementary School, sponsored by Nicolet Bank.
• Shelly Voegeli, Sam Davey Elementary School, sponsored by McDonough Manufacturing.
ENDORSEMENT: Jennifer Anderegg, senior director of enrollment services at Chippewa Valley Technical College, has earned the Strategic Enrollment Management Endorsement from the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers.
Anderegg is among 63 people internationally to earn this endorsement. Anderegg is receiving the SEM Endorsement Badge through Credly, and her name will soon appear in the national registry.
Anderegg is the first person from Wisconsin to receive this endorsement, which signifies that she has developed skills in the field of strategic enrollment management to meet the current and future challenges in the industry.
Anderegg has more than 20 years of experience in the field of education, with 15 years spent in higher education as an academic and student affairs professional.
LIONS FELLOW: Jeanne Sternke of Osseo has been awarded a Birch-Sturm Fellowship in recognition of her commitment to serving the people in her community and beyond.
The fellowship is named in honor of the only two presidents of Lions Clubs International from Wisconsin, Frank Birch and Clarence Sturm. The fellowship honors those who exemplify dedication and commitment to humanitarian works.
Sternke is a member of the Fall Creek Lions Club. She received a fellowship plaque and lapel pin.
