BOOK SALE: A Spring Book Sale, sponsored by the Eau Claire School Library Friends, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Tuesday, May 17, and Wednesday, May 18, at the Eau Claire Area School District Office, 500 Main St.
Hardcover books for children, teens and adults are 50 cents each. Paperbacks are 10 for $1. Customers will be able to fill a bag with books for $1 on May 18.
Textbooks, professional resources and educational materials will also be for sale.
• • •
DAIRY FARMERS OF WISCONSIN: Douglas Danielson of Cadott is the District 6 nominee eligible for election to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board of directors.
District 6 covers Chippewa and Eau Claire counties.
Dairy farmers in the affected districts will have until May 25 to vote on the candidates.
Election results will be announced at the end of June. Elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning July 1.
• • •
CHANCELLOR’S AWARD: Kaye Anderson of River Falls is one of eight UW-River Falls students to receive the Chancellor’s Award for Students.
The Chancellor’s Award is the highest non-academic honor students can receive at the university. It recognizes students who have shown distinguished leadership and service while on campus.
“The honorees are a testament to our mission to prepare students to be productive, creative, ethical, engaged citizens and leaders with an informed global perspective. A review of the nomination materials submitted makes it clear our students are successfully living this mission,” UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo said.
Anderson is a senior studying psychology and English education. She is a writing tutor, Ability Services Peer Mentor, Chancellor’s Student Ambassador and a member of the Aspiring Educators and the Disability Advisory Committee.
In a nomination letter, Anderson was noted for her caring disposition for other students, the offices she works in and for helping others reach their goals.
• • •
STUDENT RESEARCH AWARD: Senior Dan Roever of River Falls has been named the recipient of the 2022 Drs. Ann and William Lydecker Student Research Award at UW-River Falls.
Each year since 2011, the Undergraduate Research, Scholarly and Creative Activity Office has recognized an outstanding undergraduate’s research efforts coupled with service to and involvement in UW-River Falls.
The award was created by William Lydecker, now deceased, to honor his late wife Ann, UW-River Falls chancellor from 2000-04, who died in a car accident south of River Falls in March 2004. Ann Lydecker was the university’s first woman chancellor.
Roever is graduating this spring with majors in neuroscience and psychology with an emphasis in mental health.
He has been active in both collaborative and independent research.
Roever presented at the National Conference for Undergraduate Research, Research in the Rotunda, the Midwest Psychological Association Conference and the UW-River Falls Gala.
He is a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society and Psi Chi National Honors Society for Psychology.
Following graduation, Roever will continue to work on research projects at UW-River Falls and plans to volunteer with area mental health groups.
Roever’s goal is to attend graduate school to become a clinical psychologist.
