SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
A short business meeting will be followed with a presentation by the West Wisconsin Wood Carving Guild in Eau Claire.
The public is invited and lunch will be served.
• • •
AWARD: Amy Pelle, an English teacher at Rice Lake High School, is one of two Wisconsin teachers honored by Lawrence University in Appleton with the annual Outstanding Teaching in Wisconsin Award.
Lawrence University recognizes two secondary school teachers each year with a monetary award and a citation of excellence.
Teachers are nominated by Lawrence University seniors who attended school in Wisconsin, and recipients are selected by a committee of education faculty from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and Conservatory of Music.
The award honors teachers who create a sense of excitement for and enthusiasm about learning, actively engage students and motivate them to do their best work, contribute to the well being of their school and its community, and are committed to the personal growth of their students.
Pelle was nominated by graduating senior Anna White, who called her a “kind-hearted, passionate English teacher and drama director.”
White, a biology and Russian studies double major, said Pelle’s teaching made a “long-lasting positive impact” on her and other students at the high school.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Six area high school graduates have been awarded scholarships by the Rotary Club of Eau Claire.
Recipients were selected based on academic success, quality and quantity of volunteer service, and an essay explaining the importance of service in their lives.
A total of $5,000 was awarded.
Following are the recipients:
• Altoona High School: Anna Fedie.
• Memorial High School: Sophia McCutcheon and Hannah Zwiefelhofer.
• North High School: Cailey Stolt.
• Regis High School: Makenna Rohrscheib and Gregory Sokup.
• • •
GRANT WINNERS: The Eau Claire Community Foundation has announced its grant winners for its Offer Opportunities category, which supports basic needs like food, shelter, medical care, veterans’ services and disability assistance.
The $10,000 bonus grant winner is Hope Gospel Mission, which raised money to help homeless people find hope and healing.
The $7,000 bonus grant winner is the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation, which raised money for a tribute to the service of local veterans.
The $5,000 bonus grant winner is the Good Shepherd Lutheran Foundation, which raised money for a meal program for low-income seniors.
The three $1,000 bonus grant winners are Catholic Charities, which raised money to shelter homeless people at Sojourner House; the Community Table, which raised money for its Neighbors Serving Neighbors program; and the Wellness Shack, which raised money to provide mental health services.
• • •
AWARD: An area resident was one of four students to earn the Rochelle Junkman Seymour Award for having the highest grade point average in their respective colleges at UW-River Falls.
Curtis Weltzien of Arcadia, an agricultural business graduate, received the award for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Not only was Weltzien the leader in terms of his GPA, but he is also the all-time intramural wins leader at UW-River Falls, having just passed 500 wins. He has a love for competition and put in the extra effort needed to find a win.
Weltzien is returning to his family’s dairy operation.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Thirty-five Western Technical College construction and industrial trade apprentices received $1,500 scholarships from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.
The area recipients are Cameron Hanson of Galesville, Derek Haines, Reid Johnson and Riley Kirkey of Trempealeau, Derrek McAnallen of Whitehall, Garrett Bishop of Ettrick, Jaden Anderson of Melrose, and Tanner Zschernitz of Neillsville.
The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing and equipment vital to their trades.
This year, Ascendium awarded a total of $766,500 in Tools of the Trade scholarships to 511 construction and industrial trade apprentices in the Wisconsin Technical College System.
Since the program’s inception, 94% of recipients across the Wisconsin Technical College System have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.
• • •
AWARDS: Dale and Sena Gavin of Rice Lake and Mike and Mindy Mahr of Stanley received the 2022 Foster Parent Award from the state Department of Children and Families.
The award recognizes efforts in providing care and guidance to children who need a temporary, loving home.
Alec Spillers of Stanley received a 2022 Foster Youth Award for overcoming challenges, boosting grades and building positive and lasting relationships in his community.
• • •
AWARD: Lorraine Schluter of Augusta was recognized as the AmeriCorps Seniors Lifetime Impact Volunteer as part of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
Schluter was honored for her work with the CESA 10 Foster Grandparent Program.
• • •
AWARD: Skylar Kotlarz of Arcadia received the Mary Eva Webster Senior Award during the Ripon College Awards Convocation.
The gathering recognized students and faculty with outstanding merit and achievements.
• • •
AWARDS: Wilkes University student Phil Erickson of Eau Claire was recognized during the 2022 Academic Awards Ceremony at the Wilkes-Barre, Pa., college.
Erickson received the Academic Achievement Award-Finance, the Professor Ted Engle Award for Excellence in Finance, and the Outstanding Graduate Award for the Jay S. Sidhu School of Business and Leadership.
• • •
DONATIONS: The Chippewa Falls Lions Club held its annual Checks for Charity event recently and donated $12,000 to 38 different organizations.
The event showcases Lions Club members selecting charities of their choice to receive money from club fundraising events during the past fiscal year.
