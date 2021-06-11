SERVICE ACADEMIES: Two area residents have been nominated by U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and accepted appointment at U.S. service academies.
Cole Long of Eau Claire plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Owen Wise of River Falls plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
“Each year I am incredibly impressed by the determination and talent of the students seeking nominations to our service academies,” Kind said.
“I know the outstanding students who were selected will serve our nation and communities with honor while receiving an excellent education,” he said. “These students represent the very best of Wisconsin, and I look forward to following all their future achievements.”
Each year Kind nominates outstanding high school students to four of the five service academies.
Students who wish to receive a nomination must go through a competitive application process before being selected by a panel of local veterans and community leaders.
• • •
MENOMONIE FBLA: Menomonie High School had four students place in the top eight in their respective events during the 67th Annual State Leadership Conference for the Wisconsin Future Business Leaders of America.
Anna Imsande placed seventh in Introduction to Business Communication.
Zak Etzbach, Dominik Hendrickson and Andrew Vanasse took third place in Marketing and will compete virtually at the national level in Anaheim, Calif.
Helen Simpson will also be participating at the national level by being recognized for completing more than 500 hours of community service. She will be receiving the FBLA Community Service Award-Achievement Level.
