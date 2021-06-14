FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY: The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will host their annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 21, virtually over WebEx.
The meeting will provide Friends members and the community a summary of their accomplishments for 2020, the Executive Board will be elected for 2021-22, Friends volunteers will be recognized and the Distinguished Service Award winner will be presented.
The event is open to the public.
To receive a WebEx invitation link for the Friends’ annual meeting, send an email to friendsofthelibrary@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
WITC SCHOLARSHIPS: The WITC Foundation has awarded 357 scholarships for a total of $142,580 for students attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College next fall.
“This was a unique year for students,” said Kim Pearson, executive director of the WITC Foundation.
“While many students faced job loss, illness and uncertainty, they continued to persevere and celebrate triumphs. The added support of receiving a scholarship this year gave our students the confidence and ability to press on with their dreams,” Pearson said. “We are especially thankful for our supporters. We are proud to have provided more than $200,000 this academic year to help student learning through scholarships.”
Following are some of the area scholarship recipients and the names of their scholarships:
New Richmond
Auston Bidon, Rotary Club of New Richmond Scholarship.
Jennifer Connor, Onan Family Scholarship and Robert Knowles Scholarship.
Brianna Erickson, Johnson Motor Sales Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Samantha Flandrick, Curtiss and Elaine La Mirande Anderson Scholarship.
Carson Lodahl, Woodcraft Industries Scholarship.
Heidi Marsh, Onan Family Scholarship.
Iacee Nyhus, Onan Family Scholarship.
Prairie Farm
Gabriel Amundson, Northwest Building Inspectors Association Scholarship.
Sophia Kieler, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Rice Lake
Robert Barker, Robert and Ethel Herold Memorial Scholarship.
Kristopher Dahlberg, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
April DeMille, Skip and Carol Mae Widdes Scholarship.
Courtney Durand, Rice Lake Lions Club Scholarship.
Naomi Marx, Judith M. Wochos-Leiterman Scholarship.
Jesus Mejia, Gene Christiaansen Memorial Scholarship and River City Street Rods Scholarship.
Zachary Mercier, Lynn Fowler Memorial Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Faith Reinikainen, Rice Lake Lions Club Scholarship.
Marissa Richards, Onan Family Scholarship and WITC Administrative Office Opportunity Builders.
Katherine Strand, Onan Family Scholarship.
Staci Zempel, Charles and Carol Levine Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
River Falls
Brittany Parker, Rosburg Medical Administrative Professional Scholarship and St. Croix Valley Employers Association Scholarship.
Somerset
Elizabeth Bullis, James Quinn Memorial Scholarship.
Grace Hadd, Onan Family Scholarship.
Rebecca Rivard, Onan Family Scholarship.
Turtle Lake
Sophia Ellis, Quanex Building Achievement Scholarship.
Caleb Heffner, New Richmond Staff Appeal Scholarship.
Hannah Orf, Charlie and Juanita Peterson Scholarship and Onan Family Scholarship.
Randall Selle, Onan Family Scholarship and WITC-Rice Lake Retired Staff Scholarship.
Brianna Yager, Onan Family Scholarship and WITC King/Pich Scholarship.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Several area graduating seniors from high schools in northwestern Wisconsin have received $1,000 scholarships from Mayo Clinic Health System to pursue education in a health care-related field.
This scholarship program is supported by the Northwest Wisconsin Community Giving Committee as part of the organization’s commitment to the community and health care workforce development.
Following are the recipients:
• Barron High School: Carter LaLiberty will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to pursue a degree in exercise and rehabilitation sciences.
• Bloomer High School: Kaycee Schultz will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Boyceville High School: Grace Edlin will attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in neuroscience.
• Cameron High School: Meghan Fostvedt will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing with a minor in psychology.
• Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School: Joseph Jensen will attend UW-La Crosse to pursue a degree in biochemistry and pre-medicine with a minor in psychology.
• Chippewa Falls High School: Megan Ludy will attend UW-La Crosse to pursue a degree in biology and premedicine.
• Colfax High School: Adeline Paulson will attend UW-Stout to pursue a degree in dietetics.
• Cumberland High School: Tiarra Anderson will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to pursue a degree in chemistry.
• Durand-Arkansaw High School: McKenna Hurlburt will attend UW-Madison to pursue a degree in premedicine.
• Eau Claire Memorial High School: Annabella Iverson will attend UW-Madison to pursue a degree in biology for a career as a pathologist.
• Eau Claire North High School: Mattigan Haller will attend Lawrence University to pursue a double major in biochemistry and Spanish (premedicine).
• Eau Claire Regis High School: Anna Allen will attend the University of Minnesota-Rochester to pursue a degree in premedicine for a career as a trauma surgeon.
• Eleva-Strum High School: Macy Daram will attend the University of South Florida to pursue a degree in nursing and a minor in Spanish.
• Elk Mound High School: Hunter Carlson will attend Marquette University to pursue a degree in biomedical sciences.
• Elmwood High School: Brooklyn Link will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in health care administration.
• Glenwood City High School: Yasmin Leandro-Mendez will attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities or St. Catherine University to pursue a degree in occupation or physical therapy.
• McDonell High School, Chippewa Falls: Kennedy Willi will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Menomonie High School: Lydia Kistner will attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Mondovi High School: Avery Falkner will attend UW-La Crosse to pursue a degree in exercise and sport science.
• New Auburn High School: Derrick Taylor will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Osseo-Fairchild High School: Madison Hugdahl will attend Viterbo University to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Prairie Farm High School: Makaylin Christenson will attend St. Cloud State University to pursue a degree in biomedical science.
• Rice Lake High School: Adrianna Young will attend the University of St. Thomas to pursue a degree in exercise science (physical therapy).
• Spring Valley High School: Aivary Stein will attend Chippewa Valley Technical College and UW-Eau Claire to pursue a degree in nursing.
• Turtle Lake High School: Brianna Yager will attend Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College-New Richmond to pursue a degree in nursing.
From staff reports