EARTH WEEK CHALLENGE: Beaver Creek Reserve near Fall Creek is bringing back the Earth Week Challenge for 2020 and the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.
The Earth Week Challenge will take place from Saturday to Sunday, April 26.
The Earth Week Challenge was created to encourage sustainable practices among Chippewa Valley residents. The activities are designed to be easy to integrate into most lifestyles and households.
Participants will create teams where they will earn points for each “green” activity they complete and will be entered to win prizes.
The first 100 teams to achieve at least 10 points will receive an Earth Week “swag bag” package that includes Milkweed seeds, Earth Day-themed stickers and more.
Other prize packages include Scheels and Festival gift cards, Eau Claire Chamber Bucks, composting services from Earthbound Environmental Solutions and Beaver Creek Reserve memberships.
“We really expect a lot of participation in this year’s Earth Week Challenge,” said Brianne Markin, marketing and development coordinator for Beaver Creek Reserve.
“The best part of the challenge is that so many of the tasks were designed to be things that people could do in their own homes. Even with the restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19, this is something that we feel most households can participate in,” she said.
Teams are encouraged to consist of a single household or those occupying a single living area.
The full task list will be posted on Friday. The 77 different tasks are divided between eight categories and are assigned 1, 3, or 5 points depending on their level of difficulty.
Examples include turning off the lights when you leave the room, creating something from a used material, and walking or riding your bike to work or on errands.
Teams must take a picture of all members engaged in their tasks. Photos can be submitted online along with registration at beavercreekreserve.org/events.
Registration is now open and closes on Sunday, April 26.
Registration and more information can be found at the above listed website.
• • •
HONOR RIDE: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park’s 10th Annual Honor Ride Motorcycle Rally and Ceremony will be held on Memorial Day, May 25.
“We continue to make plans amidst the COVID-19 virus and our hope is to honor those plans while respecting the need for safety of the people — our community, volunteers and supporters. If we need to adjust our plans, we will,” said Chris Pettis, executive director of The Highground in Neillsville.
The event will include the placement of a new memorial at the park recognizing The Lost 74.
This memorial will pay tribute to the 74 sailors who died at sea June 3, 1969, aboard the USS Frank Evans. The sailors died when their ship split in half after colliding with the HMAS Melbourne, an Australian carrier, during a training exercise.
The riders in the motorcycle rally will arrive at The Highground prior to the 3 p.m. Memorial Day ceremony.
This year’s ride will have nine different starting points: Eau Claire, Neillsville, Medford, Appleton, King/Waupaca, Wisconsin Rapids, Reedsburg, Richland Center and Tomah.
The park’s plaza and trails are currently open for visitors. The gift shop and museum are closed due to the pandemic.
For more information about the Honor Ride, visit thehighgroundhonorride.com, call Meranda at 715-743-4224, or send an email to events@thehighground.us.
• • •
ALICE FINALS: The state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that the 2023 Alice in Dairyland finals will be held in Dunn County.
DATCP also announced that the upcoming 73rd Alice in Dairyland finals will face several significant changes including date, format and location because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The finals will now occur June 19-20.
To maintain appropriate social distancing, those events will be livestreamed over the internet for public viewing, including a live question-and-answer session on Friday, June 19.
Typically, the next Alice in Dairyland is selected from among the top candidates at the conclusion of the finals in front of a live public audience.
The six finalists for this year’s competition include Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City and Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time marketing and communications professional serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador.
Alice is employed by DATCP to promote the state’s agricultural industry by media outreach, presentations and attending community events.
From staff reports