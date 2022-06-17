PICNIC: The Catholic Order of Foresters’ area picnic will be at noon Sunday, June 26, at Lotz Park in Boyd.
All Catholic Order of Foresters’ members are welcome and asked to bring a dish to share. Brats, hot dogs, plates and utensils will be furnished.
For more information, call 715-723-9089 or 715-644-4943.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Sophomore Aaron Dorf of Augusta received a scholarship from the UW-Madison Center for Liberal Democracy.
Dorf received a $1,500 scholarship for the “My Body, My Choice” essay competition. The topic of his essay was “Should the federal government be allowed to mandate vaccines?”
Each year, the Center for Liberal Democracy invites students to submit essays on a question related to foundational freedoms and responsibilities in liberal democracies.
Dorf is an engineering major.
• • •
AWARD: An area resident was one of four students to earn the Rochelle Junkman Seymour Award for having the highest grade point average in their respective colleges at UW-River Falls.
Curtis Weltzien of Arcadia, an agricultural business graduate, received the award for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Not only was Weltzien the leader in terms of his GPA, but he is also the all-time intramural wins leader at UW-River Falls, having just passed 500 wins. He has a love for competition and put in the extra effort needed to find a win.
Weltzien is returning to his family’s dairy operation.