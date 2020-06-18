SCHOLARSHIP: Morgan Priem, a Memorial High School graduate, has received the J Murphy STEM Scholarship.
The scholarship was established with the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation in 2016 by an anonymous donor with family roots in the community and a passion for helping students pursue careers in science, technology, engineering or math.
Each spring, one graduating Eau Claire Area School District senior is selected to receive the $10,000 scholarship to apply toward college tuition and fees.
Additionally, the scholarship is renewable for up to three additional years for a possible total of $40,000 per recipient.
Priem will begin her studies in biochemistry this fall at UW-La Crosse while working toward a career in medical research.
“This scholarship will allow me to pursue my passion for the sciences and achieve my academic and career goals,” Priem said. “I am grateful for the foundation’s decision to invest in my education, as it will allow me to invest in the lives of others through research and the development of safer and more effective medical treatments.”
At Memorial, Priem was valedictorian and participated in cross country and soccer.
She was the school board’s student representative and was a member of Key Club and the National Honor Society.