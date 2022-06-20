FIND THE ROCK: The RCU Foundation is holding a Rock Hunt as part of this summer’s Rock the Riverfront, which features the Charity Classic event.
The Rock Hunt, sponsored by Market & Johnson, starts today.
Clues will be posted at charity and sponsor locations by 10 a.m. each day and then on the Royal Credit Union Facebook page at 8 p.m. each evening.
As usual, the rock could be hidden in any of the counties where RCU’s partner charities are located.
The first person to find the Classic Rock will win the $500 cash prize.
• • •
AWARDS: Two area residents have received academic honors from Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minn.
Brett Lettner of Trempealeau received the Outstanding Accounting Major Award.
Michelle Dewitz of Osseo received the American Institute of Chemists Student Award in Chemistry.
