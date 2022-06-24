AWARD: Julie Harmon has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for May at UW-Stout.
Harmon, of Arkansaw, is an administrative assistant III in the counseling, rehabilitation and human services department. She has worked at UW-Stout for 39 years.
Harmon received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 16th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Seven area high school graduates have received scholarships from the Dove Healthcare Community Foundation.
The recipients are Jacob Goff of Barron, Stephanie Gallion of Bloomer, Kyrah Oemig of Chippewa Falls, Megan Awe and Hanna Brown of Eau Claire, Amara Wilkinson of Osseo-Fairchild and Olive Spagnolo of Rice Lake.
The foundation was established in 2019 to recognize and encourage high school seniors pursuing a career in a health care-related field at an accredited technical college or four-year university.
Applicants included with their completed application an essay about why they chose a career in health care, educational and career goals, influential persons or events, opportunities they had to work or observe their chosen career field, as well as how the scholarship would affect their future education.
“Our scholarship selection committee had the wonderful honor of reviewing applications from many talented and driven students,” foundation chairman Joe Muench said.
“The workforce needs in health care are great and the opportunities are endless, so it was exciting to have a glimpse into the aspiring, young minds ready to take on the challenge,” he said. “Our foundation is so happy to play a small role in supporting their bright futures.”