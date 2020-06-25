SCHOLARSHIPS: The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild has awarded scholarships to Emily Ruth and Reanna Madson.
Ruth, who graduated this spring from Memorial High School, received an $800 scholarship. She plans to attend UW-Stevens Point to major in theatre acting and minor in women’s and gender studies.
Ruth was twice awarded the E-Squared honor by teachers for excellence and effort, received the Sarge Boyd Spirit Award for Marching Band and earned the Traveling Spirit Award for dedication to the forensics team.
“The summer before my freshman year, I did my first commuity theater production, Romeo and Juliet, with the Theatre Guild,” she said. “The production was life changing and made me realize why I love theater.”
Madson, a UW-Eau Claire student majoring in theater arts, received a $400 scholarship.
At the university, Madson has worked with sound design, costuming, props, stage managing and carpentry all while honing her stage and screen acting skills.
Madson has studied theater abroad in England and performed at the American College Theatre Festival.
“Theater is my passion and my career,” she said. “I am mainly focused on acting, but I love to create, so writing, directing and dance will always be a part of it.”
Madson has also been awarded the Earl and Vera Mae Kjer Memorial Scholarship from UW-Eau Claire’s theatre department.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Seven area high school graduates are among more than 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Following are the area recipients:
• Dylan Brown, Chippewa Falls High School, mechanical engineering, National Merit Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Scholarship.
• Emma Schrauth, Durand High School, biomedical engineering, National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship.
• Alexandra Beimborn, Memorial High School, medicine, National Merit Marquette University Scholarship.
• Elizabeth Collinson, Hudson High School, engineering, National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.
• Amanda Ichel, Hudson High School, medicine, National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship.
• Maya Neuenschwander, Hudson High School, industrial engineering, National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship.
• Aspen Richter, Hudson High School, public relations, National Merit University of Central Florida Scholarship.
From staff reports