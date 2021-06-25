INITIATED: Bethany Karker of Eau Claire and Alexander McLeod of Roberts have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Karker and McLeod were initiated at St. Catherine University.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: The Altoona Area Foundation has awarded the 2021 PARR Award Scholarship in the amount of $500 to Madelyn Hoepner.
• • •
EAGLE SCOUT: Andrew Hunt from Troop 13 in Chippewa Falls was recently awarded as an Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.
Hunt is the son of Dennis and Annette Hunt of Chippewa Falls. He is the first Eagle Scout on either side of the family.
Hunt’s younger brother, Zach, is also active in Scouting.
For his Eagle project, Hunt oversaw the creation of new wooden signs for historical markers for the Chippewa County Historical Society.
Excess donations raised went to the Historical Society for upkeep and maintenance of the historical markers.
