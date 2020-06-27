COMPLETED: Megan Fasbender, an accounting major from Cadott, completed the Professional Development Program offered by the College of Business and Economics at UW-Whitewater.
Fifty-seven business majors completed the program, which has been designed to help ensure undergraduate business majors graduate with the career readiness competencies that employers value.
The experience includes a series of co-curricular activities that build communication, critical thinking, teamwork, leadership, digital technology, intercultural fluency and career management skills.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Annemarie Rider of Chippewa Falls has received a scholarship from Catholic United Financial.
Since 1955, Catholic United has supported more than 5,000 of its members with scholarships to help defray costs of tuition and expenses of post-high school education.
This year, the association awarded more than $150,000.
Scholarship recipients range in age from 17 to 44 and will attend college, trade school or a diploma program this fall.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area residents were honored by Upper Iowa University when it announced its 2020 Honors and Awards Scholarship recipients.
Angela Dutton of Black River Falls received the Military Family Endowed Scholarship.
Kaylee Frenette of Chippewa Falls received the Faculty Appreciation Scholarship.
From staff reports