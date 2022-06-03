NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING: A meeting for the redevelopment of the North Side Hill Neighborhood Association will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the McDonough Park pavilion.
Property owners and renters are welcome to attend.
The association is also looking to plan a neighborhood block party later this year.
• • •
DISTINGUISHED AGRICULTURALIST: Francis Ginther was honored as the 2022 Wisconsin Distinguished Agriculturalist by the UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Ginther spent 30 years as a 4-H youth development agent. Twenty-eight of those years were with Pierce County, where he guided one of the largest 4-H programs in Wisconsin consisting of nearly 900 community club members and more than 200 adult volunteer leaders.
Over the course of his career, Ginther planned, coordinated, and conducted hundreds of youth experiential learning events including camps, field trips, conferences, adult and youth leadership trainings, and countless fair educational activities.
Ginther was instrumental in training more than 100 4-H interns in partnership with fellow extension faculty, promoting extension and agricultural education as a highly relevant and successful career path.
Because of his years of experience, he became a 4-H program area liaison mentoring new educators and troubleshooting issues with experienced 4-H faculty and staff across Wisconsin.
Ginther also served multiple years as the academic department chair for the UW-Extension Department of Youth Development and was chair of the Committee of Professors for the Youth Development Section of the Department of Extension Faculty.
His work with extension earned Ginther the Distinguished Service Award in 2003 and the Colleague of the Year Award in Colleague Development in 2015. In 2014, Ginther and the Pierce County 4-H staff team were recognized with the National Excellence in 4-H Club Support Award for their Multicultural Leadership Day program.
Ginther was also honored with the National 4-H Meritorious Service Award in 2018.
The Wisconsin Distinguished Agriculturalist Award was established in 1970 to recognize individuals who have provided leadership, service and other contributions to the broader agricultural community.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four area students were recognized during the annual scholarship dinner at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
• Emma Wright of Eau Claire received the Heerema Family Scholarship, the Joel Milan Shields Endowed Scholarship and the Journey Scholarship. Wright is a member of the class of 2022.
• Hannah Wright of Eau Claire received the Joel Milan Shields Endowed Scholarship, the Verle & Hilda Ver Dught Endowed Scholarship in Biology and the Journey Scholarship. Wright is a member of the class of 2022.
• Victoria Sparger of Chippewa Falls received the Heerema Family Scholarship. Sparger is a member of the class of 2022.
• Krysta Gary of Hammond received the Harold and Laurie Kolenbrander Scholarship. Gary is a member of the class of 2025.
• • •
YOUTH OF THE MONTH: The Menomonie Optimist Club named Hailey Blaisdell of Colfax High School and Matthew Glaus of Menomonie High School as the May Youth of the Month in Dunn County.
Blaisdell has been very active in her school’s FFA, FCCLA and the Student Council. She has been an officer with these groups.
Blaisdell also works as a frontline crew member for Culver’s of Menomonie and helps her grandmother with pet care.
Blaisdell plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College to major in early childhood education.
Glaus has participated in Science Olympiad, Game Club, Forensics, French Club, Chess Club, musicals, Chamber Chorus, Wisconsin Interscholastic Theater Festival, National Honor Society and the tennis team.
Glaus has worked at Wendy’s, Kyle’s Market in Colfax and in construction.
Glaus plans to attend UW-Madison, where he hopes to major in astronomy and physics.
In addition to the Youth of the Month program, the Menomonie Optimist Club provides scholarships at all four Dunn County high schools, gives a dictionary to every third grade student in the county, and conducts work projects involving area youth at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area.
