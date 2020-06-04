SCHOLARSHIPS: Four area high school graduates are among this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The area recipients are Ronin Cosiquien of Memorial High School, Lydia Monk of North High School, Mackenzie Korent of Hudson High School and Ethan Vivoda-Sadee of River Falls High School.
• • •
OPEN HOUSE: The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville is hosting an open house for veterans organizations and an executive director meet and greet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Executive director Chris Pettis, who join The Highground staff earlier this year, will be there to meet with the veterans organizations and the community.
Pettis is a veteran who served at numerous bases stateside and was deployed to Somalia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Kuwait and Iraq.
The event is open to the public.
Highground staff will be available to share information about future events and offer tours of the park at 9 and 11 a.m.
For more information, call 715-743-4224 or visit thehighground.us/calendar.
• • •
AWARDS: Jake Hepfler has been honored as the 2020 Distinguished Alumnus by the Chippewa Valley Technical College Alumni Association.
Rebecca Merryfield, an investigator and community service officer for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, is the 2020 Outstanding Recent Alumnus award winner.
Xcel Energy has been named CVTC’s 2020 Proven Business Partner.
Hepfler, the owner of H&R Electric in Chippewa Falls, is a 2006 graduate of the CVTC Inside Electrical Worker Apprenticeship program.
After a five-year apprenticeship, Hepfler worked for H&R Electric and took over ownership in 2014.
Hepfler had one employee at the time, but now has about 20, including four currently in the CVTC Electrician Apprenticeship program and eight CVTC graduates.
In 2017, he purchased a building northeast of Chippewa Falls and is adding on to the facility this spring.
As a member of the Wisconsin Joint Electrician Apprenticeship Committee, overseeing the application process and monitoring the progress of apprentices, Hepfler continues to work closely with CVTC.
In the community, he coaches girls basketball and softball and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Merryfield is a 2017 graduate of the CVTC Law Enforcement Academy.
Merryfield said she has a passion for helping children through tough times, which led her to become a respite foster care provider.
Xcel Energy has representation on multiple CVTC program advisory committees. When CVTC started a Gas Utility Construction & Service program last year, Xcel Energy was instrumental in its design.
The company was also a major supporter of the campaign that led to construction of the Energy Education Center.
The company funds multiple scholarships through the CVTC Foundation and provides matching funds on others.
Xcel Energy has helped sponsor the Alumni Association Spring Gala for many years.
The awards are presented annually at the Spring Gala, which was postponed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• • •
DONATION: Neillsville Citizens State Bank of Loyal has donated $2,000 to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville.
“We hope that this small contribution will help to offset the difficulties that COVID-19 has had on their operational budget,” bank president and CEO Travis Holt said of The Highground.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Brady Coulthard of Neillsville has received the Gary and Sandra Greenfield Christian Leadership Scholarship from Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
The honor is presented to a student who has displayed exemplary Christian leadership, as demonstrated by the college’s first full-time president and his wife.
Coulthard is a graduate of Neillsville High School.
• • •
AWARD: Gabrielle Peterson, an animal science-companion animal major from Glenwood City, has received the Rochelle Junkman Seymour Award from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at UW-River Falls.
The award is given to the graduating senior with the highest grade point average in the college.
Peterson was a member of the Honors Program, on the staff at the University Center and an officer for the Companion Animal Respect and Education Club.
Peterson said she has always wanted to make a difference in the lives of animals and organized volunteer outings to the Humane Society for CARE club members.
“Gabby demonstrated a high capacity for critical thinking, strong written and verbal communication, and insightful curiosity when approaching the peer-reviewed literature on course topics,” said Beth Rausch, an associate professor of animal science.
“All of this is punctuated by a balanced personality possessing both leadership and teamwork skills,” Rausch said.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Memorial High School graduate Maria Cruciani is one of 25 statewide recipients of the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Award.
The award provides each recipient with a $2,500 scholarship for the 2020-21 school year at the college or university of their choice.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Board of Trustees selected 880 recipients from among 2,232 applications submitted from P.E.O. chapters across the U.S. and Canada.
Cruciani has been involved in a variety of school and community activities including marching band, wind ensemble, National Honor Society, Wisconsin Music Teachers Association Honors Band, Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony and the Eau Claire Children’s Theater.
Cruciani was accepted to the honors program at UW-Eau Claire and plans to pursue a degree in applied math and actuarial science.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization for the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans.
Cruciani was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter AF in Eau Claire.
For more information, visit peointernational.org.
• • •
GRANT: Chuck Anderas with the Midwest Organic Sustainable Education Service in Spring Valley has recently been selected to receive a $40,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, “Building Resilient Organic Farms through Communities of Practice.”
The Partnership Grant Program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration and education activities related to sustainable agriculture.
From staff reports