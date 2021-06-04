SCHOLARSHIPS: Ryan Hayes and Scout Stokes of Memorial High School are recipients of $500 scholarships from the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire.
For many years, the club has sponsored the Key Club at Memorial High School and awarded academic scholarships to graduating seniors.
The two scholarships include a $250 Kiwanis Club donation and a $250 match by Festival Foods.
Hayes plans on attending Tufts University in Boston, where he will study biochemistry on a pre-med track.
Stokes plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering to pursue a degree in civil engineering.
While in school, Stokes plans to volunteer with Engineers Without Borders. He also plans to be part of the school’s cross country and track and field teams.
• • •
ARTS-BASED BUSINESS PROGRAM: A new, cross-disciplinary degree program — arts administration and entrepreneurship — has been approved for UW-Stout by the UW System Board of Regents.
The program will equally blend courses in the arts and management, preparing graduates to lead cultural organizations such as museums and arts centers, and independent arts-based businesses.
The program aims to educate students for a new society where the arts are more integrated into areas such as science, business and the community.
Students will graduate with a refined understanding of how the arts function in our society, according to UW-Stout.
Development of the program reflects a strong job market in arts administration and arts-related businesses.
UW-Stout cited a projected 11% growth nationally in the industry over the next nine years, including in management, finance, marketing, fundraising and grant writing.
Close to 90,000 people in the U.S. are employed in arts administration and as entrepreneurs in the arts, according to the Department of Labor, with a median annual wage of more than $49,000.
The on-campus program at UW-Stout will begin enrolling students this fall.
From staff reports