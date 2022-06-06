SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area high school graduates have been named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.
They are Henry Draxler of Glenwood City, who plans to major in computer science, and Kevin Leach of Menomonie, who plans to major in applied mathematics.
The winners were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools.
• • •
RESEARCH: Two area residents presented their research at the Celebration of Scholars event at Carthage College in Kenosha.
Claire Wulf of Hudson presented “Using Deep Learning Software to Analyze Zebrafish Eye Movements and Assess Optic Nerve Regeneration.”
Katie Wachowiak of Fountain City presented “Forward Progress: The Impact of Technology on Game-Day Experiences in the NFL.”
• • •
RECOGNIZED: Ten area students were recognized at UW-Stout’s annual Leader Awards program.
Tsimnuj Xiong, a computer and electrical engineering major from Eau Claire, received the Wood Medallion, given annually to seniors who have been active in student activities and exhibit an outstanding degree of leadership while at UW-Stout. Winners are chosen by a committee representing faculty, staff and students.
The medallion is the highest non-academic award for students.
Samuel E. Wood was a longtime assistant chancellor for Student Services/Dean of Students. He retired in 1991 and died in February 2013.
Brittney Dehnke of Eau Claire, who is employed in the Campus Card Office, is one of three students to be named Student Employee of the Year.
Eight area students received the Outstanding Cooperative Education and Internship Program Student of the Year Award. The winners, their majors and employers are:
• Connor Erwin of Eau Claire, packaging, Inland Packaging.
• Delaney Eslinger of Cadott, interior design, MAI Animal Health.
• Ali Flora of Ladysmith, interior design, Ashley Furniture.
• Claire Henneman of Bloomer, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Leinenkugel Brewing Company.
• Jacob Miller of Menomonie, mechanical engineering, Bobcat Company.
• Lydia Simpson of New Richmond, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, St. Joe Hospitality.
• Ty Weiss of Cadott, computer and electrical engineering, Seagrave.
• Ashley Yoshino of Fall Creek, hotel, restaurant and tourism management, Old Baldy Club.
More than 950 students participated in co-ops and internships in the past year through Career Services.
The winners are selected by the program’s Advisory Committee for excellence and achievements in their positions, for contributions to their employers and for academic achievement.
• • •
INITIATED: Christine O’Dell of Roberts was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at St. Catherine University.
O’Dell is among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
GRANT: Carl Duley with the UW-Madison Extension in Alma was selected to receive a $40,000 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program for the project, “Exploration of Fiber Hemp Production and Quality.”
“This project will study fiber hemp production practices and how variety, nitrogen rates and seeding rate affect fiber hemp dry matter production and fiber quality,” Duley said.
“Fiber research and business partnerships will be established to continue growing this industry,” he said.
The grant program is intended to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to catalyze on-farm research, demonstration, and education activities related to sustainable agriculture.
• • •
RANKED: UW-Eau Claire is ranked among the nation’s best universities for quality, affordability and alumni success in Money magazine’s 2022 Best Colleges Rankings.
UW-Eau Claire is ranked 140th out of 623 colleges examined by the magazine and among three public regional universities in Wisconsin to make the list.
Money’s rankings include only U.S. colleges that have sufficient reliable data to analyze and a graduation rate at least at the median for its institutional category.
Universities are ranked by quality of education, affordability and outcomes.
• • •
INITIATED: Regina Gravrok of Eau Claire was initiated into the Hillsdale College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the Omicron Delta Kappa ideals.
Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Five area residents received scholarships from the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.
Following are the area winners:
• Robert Wendler of Withee, Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship, $1,500.
• Teresa Miller-Wathke of Fall Creek, Culver’s 4-H Scholarship, $1,500.
• Anabelle Iverson of Eau Claire, Cynthia Hoehne Scholarship Award, $1,000.
• Morgan Baier of Arcadia, Elizabeth Salter-Eby Memorial Scholarship, $1,000.
• Adaire MacSwain of Hudson, Betty Krueger Memorial Scholarship, $800.
