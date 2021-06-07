INITIATED: Nicholas Schultz of Eau Claire has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Schultz was initiated at the United State Military Academy.
Schultz is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Le Li of Altoona has received a $2,500 New Start Scholarship to Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah.
The scholarship is designed to help adult learners improve their lives through education and make their goals a reality.
Li is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Six area residents are among more than 3,100 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
An additional group of scholarships will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2021 competition to about 4,000.
This year, 160 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Sponsor colleges and universities include 85 private and 75 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
Candidates for Merit Scholarships must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes writing an essay and providing information about extracurricular activities, awards, and leadership positions.
Candidates also had to have an outstanding academic record, and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.
Following are the area recipients, their expected major and the name of their scholarship:
Eau Claire
• Rachel Lester, Eau Claire Memorial High School, biology, National Merit Gustavus Adolphus College Scholarship.
• Joshua Mithuen, Eau Claire Memorial High School, education, National Merit University of Oklahoma Scholarship.
• Kailyn Walukas, home schooled, mathematics, National Merit Gustavus Adolphus College Scholarship.
Hudson
• Ainsley Kennedy, Hudson High School, writing, National Merit Iowa State University Scholarship.
• Zoe Quiney, Hudson High School, health care, National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship.
New Richmond
• Tyler Dennis, New Richmond High School, mechanical engineering, National Merit University of St. Thomas Scholarship.
From staff reports