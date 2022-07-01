CRAFT FAIR: The Light Up Fall Creek committee is hosting a Christmas in July Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Fall Creek Memorial Park on U.S. 12, which is next to the Fall Creek Pond.
The fair will feature a variety of vendors with home décor, beauty products, housewares, books, plants, sweet treats and Christmas decorations.
There will also be an opportunity for families to pose for photos with Santa dressed in his casual summer attire.
The event is raising money to buy commercial grade Christmas decorations for Fall Creek Memorial Park.
GRANT APPLICATIONS: The Community Foundation of Dunn County is accepting grant applications from Dunn County area nonprofit organizations, government organizations and community groups that support the betterment of Dunn County.
Eligible areas of interest include the arts, culture, health, heritage, the environment, recreation, education, basic human needs and other civic initiatives.
Community Impact Grants allow organizations in Dunn County to meet critical needs and opportunities while setting measureable objectives to demonstrate impact. Grants are made possible by Community Foundation of Dunn County funds created by local families, philanthropists, corporations and private foundations for the charitable investment in the community. They include the Elizabeth Fenton Fund for Health, Clarence Heckle Fund, Healthy Futures Fund, and Common Good Fund.
The deadline for applications is Aug. 1.
Complete grant details and procedures, including the grant application form, can be found at cfdunncounty.org/grants.