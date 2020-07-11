VETERANS GATHERING: An informal gathering of Gulf War and the War on Terror veterans, their families, Gold Star families, and families of those lost since returning home from serving will be held Saturday, July 18, at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville.
The reunion will be from noon to 2 p.m. It follows a 10 a.m. Persian Gulf Honor Stone ceremony.
Veterans will be able to spend time with each other in a casual setting and share an outdoor meal.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs as seating is limited.
Weather permitting, veterans and Gold Star families will be able to sign The Highground’s big maps of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Staff from the Vet Center will answer service-related questions and there will be information available for those seeking help with PTSD and other issues.
Please RSVP for the event by contacting Theresa at The Highground at 715-743-4224 or by email at museum@thehighground,us.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Security Financial Bank has awarded $500 scholarships to nine area high school graduates:
• Jenna Ewer, Ladysmith High School, will major in elementary education at Winona State University.
• Megan Gillett, Fall Creek High School, will major in business at the University of St. Thomas.
• Rylie Jarr, Bloomer High School, will major in business at UW-Whitewater.
• Jalen Kitchner, Durand High School, plans to major in marketing/business at UW-Eau Claire.
• Julia Paschke, River Falls High School, will be majoring in international business/finance at UW-Eau Claire.
• Mason Smetana, Bloomer High School, plans to study business management at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
• Cole Stensen, Augusta High School, will major in accounting at Western Technical College.
• Lucas Winkler, Durand High School, will study business management at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
• Kathleen Zimmer, Flambeau High School, plans to study agricultural business at UW-River Falls.
Each year, Security Financial Bank awards up to two $500 scholarships in each of its markets to graduating high school seniors.
Recipients are chosen based on involvement in school, youth organizations and community events, with particular preference given to students pursuing a career in finance, accounting or business administration.
From staff reports