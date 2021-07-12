COFFEE WITH A COP: Menomonie residents are invited to join Menomonie police officers from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Donut Sam’s, 521 Second St. East, Menomonie, to discuss community issues and build relationships over coffee and donuts.
”Coffee with a Cop” allows for relaxed, one-on-one interactions between police officers and members of the community. The program provides a unique opportunity for residents to ask questions, voice concerns and learn more about the Menomonie Police Department’s work in the community.
”Coffee with a Cop is a great opportunity for people to meet members of the Police Department to share concerns, ask questions or to have a pleasant conversation,” Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said.
”It is an inclusive event where everyone is welcome,” he said. “We look forward to meeting you.”
SERVICE ACADEMIES: U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, is accepting applications from students interested in attending one of our nation’s service academies.
Applications must be submitted by Oct. 15.
”Each year, I am so impressed by the outstanding young men and women that apply to attend one of our nation’s service academies. I look forward to meeting this year’s applicants,” he said.
”It is a true honor to nominate dedicated students from Wisconsin to become our future military leaders,” Kind said.
A congressional nomination is required for students wishing to attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo., and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y.
The application process is open to any U.S. citizen who will be a high school graduate. Typically, high school students entering their senior year apply for admittance the following year.
Interested applicants can obtain the necessary forms and information by contacting Mark Aumann in Kind’s Eau Claire office at 715-831-9214.
From staff reports